You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
LPD looking for former Husker RB Maurice Washington after missing person report
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert

LPD looking for former Husker RB Maurice Washington after missing person report

{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska vs. Colorado, 9.7

Nebraska running back Maurice Washington walks onto Folsom Field in high spirits after the Huskers arrived by bus in September in Boulder, Colo.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR file photo

Lincoln police are looking for former Nebraska football player Maurice Washington after he was reported missing late last week. 

LPD officer Erin Spilker said an out-of-state family member reported Washington, 20, missing Friday. LPD did not release any other details on Washington's status. 

Washington was dismissed from the Nebraska football team in January. He played two seasons with the Huskers and was suspended multiple times. He pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor revenge porn charge in California in March after he allegedly sent a sexually explicit video to a girl who appeared in the video and was underage at the time it was made. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years probation. 

Washington played in just five games in 2019 and left the team after an October loss to Minnesota and didn't return before his dismissal from the program. 

UNL spokeswoman Leslie Reed said that, although Washington still appears in the school's online directory, he has not been enrolled in classes since the fall 2019 semester. 

In recent days, all of Washington's social media accounts appear to have been deactivated. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Vedral discusses making his first career start at Nebraska

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News