Low on depth chart, Nebraska wide receiver Jamie Nance decides to enter transfer portal

The Nebraska football team signed four receivers in its 2019 scholarship recruiting class.

None of them remain on the team.

That's how it stands after redshirt freshman Jamie Nance on Sunday entered his name in the transfer portal, a move confirmed by the Journal Star.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Nance never caught a pass at Nebraska and clearly was low on the depth chart coming out of spring drills. He didn't appear in a game last season and in 2019 appeared in only one.

A native of Blanchard, Oklahoma, Nance became the second wide receiver in Nebraska's Class of 2019 in as many days to announce his departure. Saturday, Demariyon Houston, an Oklahoma City native, entered the portal. That followed the previous departures of Darien Chase (Portland State) and Wan'Dale Robinson (Kentucky).

Rated as a four-star prospect at Blanchard High, Nance recorded 107 catches for 1,884 yards and 21 touchdowns in his prep career. In his senior season, he caught 36 passes for 523 yards and nine touchdowns while also rushing for 234 yards on 30 carries.