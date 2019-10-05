Lane McCallum lined up with 3 seconds showing on the Memorial Stadium game clock straight ahead of him and just to the left of the white uprights he was taking aim at. Behind the glowing numbers and the goal post, a sea of South Stadium Nebraska fans waited nervously. To McCallum’s left, on the home sideline, some of his teammates couldn’t bear to watch. Some prayed. Some even laughed.
On the field, between the hashes, senior holder Isaac Armstrong told the sophomore walk-on, who came back to Nebraska from Air Force not for a moment like this but to play defensive back for head coach Scott Frost, what was going to happen next.
McCallum was going to make the 24-yard field goal and they were going to race to the other end of the field.
Then, Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald took a timeout. And then another. And another.
As the Wildcats tried to freeze McCallum, tried to coax one more miss and get an ugly, 10-10 tie into overtime, the Norfolk native felt a sense of calm.
“Honestly, I think I got more and more confident as the timeouts kept coming,” he said. “Just regrouping and settling down, letting the heart rate slow down, it helped me.”
Lines set. Spot. Snap. Kick in the air. McCallum looked up, found the ball and had one thought: “Oh, crud.”
It came out heartstoppingly low. Frost joked afterward that he could have jumped as high as the kick even at the ripe old age of 44.
But the second-year head coach could joke because the ball found its way through a line of hands hoping to make even the slightest contact, sneaking over the crossbar and sending the Huskers to a 13-10 walk-off win.
“I think we were due a break somewhere,” Frost said afterward. “I’m happy for him. He made two out of three and that was enough.”
The win moved Nebraska to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in Big Ten play, matching the program's win total each of the past two seasons with half the schedule still ahead and a critical road test against Minnesota waiting before a bye week.
Over the first half of the year, Nebraska's kicking situation has been a source of consternation because sophomore Barret Pickering has been sidelined by a leg injury. First it was Dylan Jorgensen who took place-kicking duties, then Armstrong. Then McCallum, who did very little kicking this spring because of a hamstring injury and only started dialing his activity back up during preseason camp.
Entering the game, the Huskers had missed five of seven field-goal attempts, but McCallum navigated the wind to hit a 35-yarder in the second quarter that gave Nebraska a 10-0 lead. Later, he missed from nearly the same spot in the second half, hitting the upright just like he did two weeks ago at Illinois when a 27-yarder would have put Nebraska up seven in the closing minute.
This time, before McCallum took the field, the head coach found him.
“I called him a name and said, ‘Go make it,’” Frost said. “Sometimes levity is better.”
What was the name?
“I can’t say that one,” McCallum said with a laugh. “He definitely relaxed me with that, though.”
In a game that simultaneously played out exactly the way it was expected to and also had several bizarre twists and turns, the defensive back-turned-kicker would never have had the opportunity to hit the game-winner had another Nebraska native with a long, winding road to this moment not helped get him there.
That’s sophomore backup quarterback Noah Vedral, who one year ago found out on a Friday afternoon that he was eligible after all, scrambled to the airport and made it to Chicago to join his team just before it took the field against Northwestern in Evanston and, of all things, lose by a field goal in overtime.
On Saturday, he was thrust into action in a way he was much more prepared for when starter Adrian Martinez suffered an apparent left knee injury on the final play of the third quarter.
Vedral, the Wahoo native who grew up in a family of rich Husker tradition before beginning his career at Central Florida with Frost, came into a 10-all game that had been a defensive slugfest and found tough sledding right away as the Huskers mustered just 21 total yards and one first down on his first three possessions.
“His first drive was backed up a little and we were just trying to probe and find ways to move the ball and get a drive started,” Frost said. “I was just making sure we didn’t do something and turn the ball over.”
Nebraska didn’t the entire afternoon, and the Wildcats’ lone giveaway came at a critical juncture.
Northwestern had just crossed midfield with a little more than a minute remaining in regulation when quarterback Aidan Smith tried to find Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman over the middle. Junior Nebraska inside linebacker Will Honas patrolled the middle and knocked Bowman off his route — no flag thrown — and the ball ended up right on senior cornerback Lamar Jackson’s hands.
Jackson ran it back 11 yards to the Wildcats’ 49 and now, with 1 minute left, Nebraska had forced the one big mistake it needed.
Frost took his shot on second-and-9, bringing freshman back Wan’Dale Robinson, who helped carry a depleted Husker offense to victory against Illinois, in motion to try to get him a favorable matchup.
Vedral stepped up in the pocket and found the diminutive freshman up the right sideline for 32 yards, putting the Huskers in the red zone and into McCallum’s comfort zone.
Robinson has quickly become a trusted playmaker and finished the day with 167 total offensive yards (123 receiving) and a touchdown that came on a 42-yard run behind a crushing block from right tackle Matt Farniok late in the first quarter.
“Any time there’s a game on the line, I want the ball,” Robinson said. “I want to be able to make the play. I want to be able to give our team confidence and get our team going.”
The switch route, designed to get Robinson free, wasn’t on Nebraska’s playsheet for the week, Frost said afterward, but Vedral’s familiarity in the offense gave the coach confidence to call it anyhow.
“It’s one of our familiar concepts that our guys know like the back of their hand,” Vedral said. “We felt comfortable calling it, and Coach Frost knew that, too.”
A false start penalty immediately after Robinson’s final big play could have been a major error, but Vedral picked up 13 yards on two more carries, McCallum withstood the mental gymnastics of three consecutive timeouts and the pair of in-staters helped Nebraska survive on Homecoming weekend.
“It was cool, it was just two Nebraska kids, you know, from here, raised here, weirdly enough we’re both transfers,” Vedral said. “It’s one of those things that, it doesn’t really hit you who it is or what it means until afterwards, and I was just super-excited for Lane.”
Outside of a curious trend of Nebraska playing flat to start the second halves of games, the Husker defense stood tall for much of the afternoon. Ten of Northwestern’s 14 drives covered 26 yards or less and, after the Huskers struggled to adjust to Smith’s quarterback run game early in the third quarter, the Wildcats’ final six possessions ended in four punts, a missed field goal for the lead with 12:44 remaining and the interception that set up Vedral and McCallum’s heroics.
“The defense played really well and it’s a good thing they did because we sputtered on offense,” Frost said. “A ton of credit to Northwestern. You know watching tape, when a team holds Wisconsin and other teams to the amount of points they held them to that it’s a well-coached, physical defense.
“It certainly didn’t (help) that we were down a few weapons throughout a lot of the game, but we need to play better on offense.”
The Huskers played well enough, at the end, to put McCallum in position to win it.
“Of course it would happen that way, right?” Frost said. “It’s making me old before my time, some of these things, and not having a healthy scholarship kicker certainly hasn’t been ideal for us. We’ve been searching for a guy we can use and Lane’s been the best.”
For one memorable afternoon at Memorial Stadium, that was just enough.
