Nebraska tight ends coach Sean Beckton turns on game tape every Sunday and almost always likes what he sees.
Make no mistake, he's pleased with his group.
Jack Stoll, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound junior, leads Husker tight ends with 10 receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown, while sophomores Austin Allen (6-8, 250) has three catches for 15 yards and Kurt Rafdal (6-7, 245) one for nine.
Although the numbers aren’t eye-popping, Beckton is thrilled with the way his guys are playing.
In fact, he said, expect to see Nebraska continue to use more two-tight end sets, as has been the case each of the last two weeks.
“I’m really, really ecstatic with the way those guys are playing,” said Beckton, who shed light on a grading system he’s used for many years. “A 1.5 is a winning grade, and those guys have been close to 2.0, which is really, really high for what we’re trying to accomplish.”
Tight ends are graded on everything from their footwork when they block to how precisely they run pass routes.
“Now we haven’t got the ball thrown to us obviously as much as we would’ve liked, but I know those guys are really working,” Beckton said. “As I come in and critique the tape on Sundays, those guys are open.”
The offense has been hindered by lack of execution, sometimes by just one player on a given pay.
“Sometimes (the tight ends) are the quarterback’s first read, sometimes they’re the second read, sometimes third,” Beckton said. “Sometimes the ball may be snapped a little bit high. All 11 players have to do their job. It’s not just quarterback. We have to do a better job of getting all 11 on the same page."