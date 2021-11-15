Longtime assistant Ron Brown, young staffers step into coaching roles for Huskers in stretch run

“It’s a different dynamic now that he’s taken charge, compared to ‘Coach G,’ but nothing much has changed for us — same scheme, same guys in the room, we’re just back to work and doing what we can right now to get ready for Wisconsin.”

Sophomore running back Markese Stepp reeled off some of the names that Brown coached in the backfield at Nebraska in the past and said he figures the Huskers are in pretty good hands there, too.

“Obviously, he has the resume,” Stepp said. … “So for (former running backs coach Ryan Held) to be gone, it’s not a bad replacement to have an experienced guy who knows what he’s doing, has been around the game for so long, so much knowledge. And then outside of football, a really good guy. Helps with you with things off the field as well.”

Frost spoke highly of both Cooper, an offensive quality control coach’s been in Lincoln for four years but previously was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at FCS Portland State, and of DeMeo, a quality control coach whose days with Frost date back to Central Florida, where he graduated in 2017.