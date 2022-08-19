Local companies are leaning into NIL. Here's a look at their involvement with Husker athletes

In the new era of name, image and likeness in college sports, most of the attention goes to the top football players and recruits who are sometimes offered large amounts of money from the collectives that support a program.

The collectives are funded by donors and large businesses.

Large amounts of money can be fun. But some of the most fun in NIL may be the smaller deals going on at the local level, such as a goofy commercial for a dentist or a restaurant naming a burrito after the Husker offensive line.

There are several local businesses that have leaned into NIL on a smaller scale. What they’ve found is it's fun, and seems to be good for business.

Also, they enjoy working with the athletes and feeling like they’re supporting them, each remembering what it was like to be a college student without full-time income.

Derek Hoffman, a dentist who owns Family and Implant Dentistry in Lincoln, came up with his NIL idea while watching a pro football game last winter.

The idea was kicking away tooth decay, and the star, if he’d do it, would be new Nebraska punter Brian Buschini.

Hoffman doesn’t do much marketing, but he’s redoing his website and had an idea for an intro video that might be fun.

“No one ever clicks on (the videos) because they’re boring and they’re dumb, so I was just kind of brainstorming what would be something fun that patients would actually want to click on and be attracted to your site,” Hoffman said. “I was reading about how we had a really good punter and I reached out to him on Instagram. I met Brian, and he was a really great kid. Hopefully, he’s as good of punter as he is a kid.”

There’s no playbook for how to hire a college athlete. So Hoffman just sent Buschini a message.

“Brian was all about it,” Hoffman said. “I talked to my lawyer, and kind of got everything squared up. I said, ‘Here is what I can offer you.’ I’m just a small, private practice so I’m not big in NIL. We agreed and he came and we filmed for about four or five hours.”

The 90-second commercial starts out like most others for a medical practice, with shots of patients and staff. But then Buschini comes on the scene and punts away some sugary treats, like cake and candy, before some youngsters can eat them. Some of Hoffman’s friends and their children were actors for the commercial.

For now, the video is used on several social media accounts, but Hoffman may purchase some TV ads during the season. The video will also be on his new website soon.

Hoffman said he’s got good response. It wasn’t a big NIL deal, but may help with some of Buschini’s living expenses for a few months.

Only through the power of Husker football, Hoffman said, can a farm boy from Edgar (Hoffman) and a punter from Montana (Buschini) team up for a commercial that got 75,000 views in less than one week.

“When I first went into it, it was more of a business thing,” Hoffman said. “But then once I got to know Brian I was really happy to be able to support him. He’s married and his wife is going to school and he’s using that money to support his family.”

It’s mostly large businesses that can afford to advertise inside Memorial Stadium during a game, but with NIL, smaller companies can still be associated with the Huskers.

Nick Maestas, who owns Muchachos, a popular restaurant in downtown Lincoln, wanted to get involved with college athletes through NIL because he went to UNL.

“I went there because of the football team, right,” Maestas said. “I grew up in central Nebraska (Cozad), and they were everything. There were a couple of guys from my hometown that played there in the glory days — Brendan Holbein and Chris Dishman — and I knew them growing up. So to be a part of it going to school there I knew that I wanted Muchachos to be somewhat associated with it, whether it was a Husker bar on gamedays, or whatever. And when NIL became the law of the land I just took that as an opportunity to try and be a part of it.”

Muchachos' first deal was with Husker volleyball player Nicklin Hames. He’s since worked with athletes from several sports.

“Nicklin Hames was kind of the big one that started it off for us,” Maestas said. “We just did something small, she came in and we gave her a meal and paid her a little bit for an Instagram post. I think that was one of the first ones in Lincoln. I don’t know why, but that post kind of took off. That opened the door to something bigger for us.

“So we did the pipeline burrito with eight of the offensive linemen last year. A few outlets picked it up, and I think even Brant Banks wore a Muchachos shirt to practice and during the post-practice interview our shirt was all over the state, which was really fun to see.”

The football players got paid a percentage of each of the pipeline burritos sold.

NIL deals account for almost all of the marketing the restaurant does, and Maestas “absolutely” thinks it’s helped sell more meals and drinks.

The restaurant likes to have fun with its NIL deals.

“You’ll see some negative stuff about recruiting and all of this stuff with NIL, but I would urge people to look at the small businesses that are partnering and see the good that athletes are doing in helping raise the profile of small, local businesses like mine,” Maestas said.

One thing to know is that not everything that looks like an NIL deal may be one, at least directly. Husker football player Ochaun Mathis recently posted four photos of himself with a new Jeep and thanked Woodhouse Auto Family.