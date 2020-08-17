Local 2021 TE James Carnie squarely on Huskers' radar as Norris preps for regular season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HICKMAN — James Carnie on Saturday morning was happy just to be back in full pads and playing something that resembled actual football.

The Norris High standout and 2021 tight end prospect and his teammates took part in a modified scrimmage that didn’t include much live tackling, but gave the team a chance to get out, block and run plays on the group’s second day in full pads.

“It’s awesome,” Carnie said afterward. “Obviously with the Big Ten and everybody else not really playing, for us to come out here and have an opportunity to play the sport that we love is great.”

When Norris actually gets its season underway in a couple of weeks, there will be many interested eyes on Carnie in particular.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder is verbally committed to Miami (Ohio), but he’s been in regular contact with Nebraska tight ends coach Sean Beckton and has heard from other Power Five teams as well.

Most of them likely figure, however, that if the Huskers offer, their chances will be over, considering Carnie refers to the university 25 minutes from his house, the one his whole family grew up rooting for, his “dream school.”