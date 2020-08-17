Local 2021 TE James Carnie squarely on Huskers' radar as Norris preps for regular season

HICKMAN — James Carnie on Saturday morning was happy just to be back in full pads and playing something that resembled actual football.
The Norris High standout and 2021 tight end prospect and his teammates took part in a modified scrimmage that didn’t include much live tackling, but gave the team a chance to get out, block and run plays on the group’s second day in full pads.
“It’s awesome,” Carnie said afterward. “Obviously with the Big Ten and everybody else not really playing, for us to come out here and have an opportunity to play the sport that we love is great.”
When Norris actually gets its season underway in a couple of weeks, there will be many interested eyes on Carnie in particular.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder is verbally committed to Miami (Ohio), but he’s been in regular contact with Nebraska tight ends coach Sean Beckton and has heard from other Power Five teams as well.
Most of them likely figure, however, that if the Huskers offer, their chances will be over, considering Carnie refers to the university 25 minutes from his house, the one his whole family grew up rooting for, his “dream school.”
The Huskers added a third wide receiver to their 2021 recruiting class Sunday night with the addition of three-star Kamonte Grimes (Naples, Florida), and now most of the offensive attention falls at tight end. It’s shaping up to be an active couple of weeks, too.
Carnie told the Journal Star that NU’s been open about the idea of taking two or potentially three tight ends in the 2021 class for a while now, and it’s not too difficult to imagine how that could potentially look.
Four-star Thomas Fidone (Council Bluffs, Iowa) is set to make his college choice on Aug. 26 and the Huskers are squarely in the mix, along with LSU, Iowa and others. Nebraska was his first offer last fall and his recruitment has exploded to feature many of the top programs in the country as this year has gone on.
Then, there is also Creighton Prep three-star A.J. Rollins, who has offers from NU, Missouri, Iowa State, Central Florida and others.
The Huskers also recently made the top five for four-star Dametrious Crownover (Grandview, Texas), though Carnie is clearly in the picture as well.
“Obviously, Thomas (Fidone) is going to make his pick on the 26th, which is exciting. I’m excited for that,” Carnie said. “Who knows, we’ll see there, but obviously Thomas is a great guy and I want him to come to Nebraska. … If he doesn’t come here, I could see something happening, but even if he does, I could see something coming out of it.”
“But (Beckton) and I have just been keeping in touch, and he said he wants to pick it up a little bit.”
He impressed late last month at the Warren Academy’s Top Prospect Showcase, running the 40-yard dash in 4.6 seconds, posting a 33-inch vertical jump and making the most of his one-on-one opportunities. Certainly college programs will be interested in his level of physicality once Norris’ season starts, especially considering he said last month that he’s put on nearly 30 pounds since November.
It all adds up to an exciting, but at times stressful, late summer for Carnie.
“There definitely stressful moments when it’s your dream school and, December’s coming quick, it feels like for sure,” Carnie said. “April feels like yesterday. Obviously I hope something happens soon, but overall I’m not too stressed about it. Like I said, (Nebraska) has so much going on right now, so I’m not too worried about it.”
