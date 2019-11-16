End of first quarter: Nebraska 7, Wisconsin 7
11:33 a.m. Nebraska showing an impressive run offense, but its drive into Wisconsin territory didn't yield points for the second time in three tries. The Huskers went for it on fourth-and-3, and Mills (who is already up to 78 rushing yards) was stopped for a short loss.
11:23 a.m. That didn't take long. As balloons still hover above Memorial Stadium, Wisconsin's Aron Cruikshank returns the ensuing kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown. Huskers and Badgers tied 7-7.
11:20 a.m. Nebraska strikes first. NU wastes little time capitalizing on the turnover, rattling off three plays for a combined 60 yards, including Mills' 12-yard rush into the end zone. Huskers lead 7-0, 5:27 remaining in the first quarter.
11:14 a.m. The game of incomplete pass or fumble went in Nebraska's favor, as JoJo Domann stripped Jonathan Taylor near the Huskers sideline after a one-handed grab. Lamar Jackson scooped up NU's first fumble recovery in Big Ten play, giving the home team the ball on its own 37.
11:07 a.m. A promising opening drive for Nebraska stalls in Wisconsin territory. Dedrick Mills ripped off a 26-yard run to convert on a third down and Adrian Martinez scampered 14 yards to the Wisconsin 36 two plays later. But a two-yard rush and back-to-back sacks result in an Isaac Armstrong punt.
Setting the table
Wisconsin is here. So is Scott Frost. And the second-year coach is here to stay, apparently.
Nebraska kicked off game day with the Saturday morning announcement that Frost's contract has been extended through the 2026 season.
An ideal way to cap the news would be beating Wisconsin in a matchup that few are giving the Huskers a legitimate shot at winning. Keep it here for live updates from Memorial Stadium.
Vitals
Kickoff: 11 a.m. | TV: BTN | Listen here