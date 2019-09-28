End 1st quarter: Ohio State 14, Nebraska 0
7:18: A potent Nebraska rushing attack had the Huskers marching inside the Ohio State 30, but Martinez commits his second turnover of the game, a costly overthrow nabbed by Buckeyes defensive back Jeff Okudah, who was laying with his back on the turf when he caught the pass tipped by Wan'Dale Robinson.
7:08: Nebraska has little answer for the Ohio State offense in the opening period. After the Huskers went three and out, the Buckeyes turned in a methodical 10-play, 60 yard drive capped by a two-yard pass from Fields to KJ Hill to boost the lead to 14-0 with 4:37 remaining in the quarter.
Each team has possessed the ball twice: Ohio State has 95 yards to Nebraska's 18. The Buckeyes also have eight first downs while the Huskers have only mustered two.
6:54 p.m. That didn't take long. Justin Fields cashes in on the Nebraska turnover, scampering from 15 yards out to push the Buckeyes into a 7-0 lead. A pass interference call against Huskers defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt in the endzone set up the scoring chance.
6:49 p.m. Nebraska used the benefit of a 15-yard personal foul and moved the chains to its own 40, but Adrian Martinez is intercepted on a third-down pass. The Buckeyes take over on the 50.
Here we go. Nebraska athletics' most exciting week in recent memory is set to be punctuated under the lights as the Huskers welcome in No. 5 Ohio State at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska enters the matchup 3-1 (1-0 Big Ten) while the Buckeyes come in with a 4-0 (1-0) clip. Gabrielle Union, Omaha native and "College GameDay" guest picker, was the lone member of the set's panel to pick the Huskers.
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. | TV: ABC
