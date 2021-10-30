Live updates: Real-time thoughts, analysis, commentary and more as Huskers take on Purdue

Lincoln Journal Star
It's a sunny fall Saturday in late October, and that means it's time for some Husker football.
Nebraska looks to knock off Purdue, which was ranked No. 25 last week before a loss to Wisconsin.
The Huskers' path to a bowl game requires three wins in their final four games of the regular season. A win over the Boilermakers on Saturday seems essential to make that happen.
Are you ready? Follow along with us.
The essentials
Time: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN2
Radio: Husker Sports Network or KLIN (1400 AM)
>> Scroll down for commentary from the Journal Star crew, live from Huntington Bank Stadium
Be the first to know
