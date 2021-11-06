Live updates: Real-time thoughts, analysis, commentary and more as Huskers take on Ohio State

Lincoln Journal Star
Wake up, Husker fans.
It's the second-to-last football game at Memorial Stadium season, and the Buckeyes are in town for a Saturday morning tilt.
Ohio State enters as a 15-point favorite. What can the Huskers do to a pull an upset?
Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary
- • Texts from columnists
- • The most breaking Husker news
- • Cutting-edge commentary
- • Husker history photo galleries
Are you ready? Follow along with us.
The essentials
Time: 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: Fox
Radio: Husker Sports Network or KLIN (1400 AM)
>> Scroll down for commentary from the Journal Star crew, live from Huntington Bank Stadium
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!