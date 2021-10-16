 Skip to main content
Live updates: Real-time thoughts, analysis, commentary and more as Huskers take on Minnesota
Live updates: Real-time thoughts, analysis, commentary and more as Huskers take on Minnesota

Northwestern vs. Nebraska, 10.2

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost (left) greets Husker wide receiver Oliver Martin during pregame warmups before taking on Northwestern on Oct. 2 at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Now seems like a good time for Nebraska to pick up its first road win of the season. Right? The Huskers are set to take on Minnesota at 11 a.m. in a game with bowl game implications for both teams.

Are you ready? Follow along with us. 

The essentials

Time: 11 a.m. Saturday

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Husker Sports Network or KLIN (1400 AM)

>> Scroll down for commentary from the Journal Star crew, live from Huntington Bank Stadium 

