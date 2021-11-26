Live updates: Real-time thoughts, analysis, commentary and more as Huskers take on Iowa

Lincoln Journal Star
One last ride. The last game of the season is here, and it's the Black Friday showdown with Iowa.
We'll see Logan Smothers making his first collegiate start at quarterback, and some fresh faces on the defense. Can the Huskers end their campaign on a high note?
Follow along with us.
The essentials
Time: 12:30 p.m. Friday
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: Husker Sports Network or KLIN (1400 AM)
>> Scroll down for commentary from the Journal Star crew, live from Memorial Stadium
Tags
Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary
- • Texts from columnists
- • The most breaking Husker news
- • Cutting-edge commentary
- • Husker history photo galleries
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!