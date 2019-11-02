2:26 p.m. Martinez and the Huskers run four plays -- and none of them move the chains. Nebraska loses 31-27.
2:20 p.m. Just when it appeared the Nebraska defense was going to get a stop and force a game-tying field goal attempt, Purdue used a timeout to dial up a deceptive reverse play to David Bell, who ran it into the endzone untouched to give the Boilermakers a 31-27 lead with 1:08 left.
2:05 p.m. OK, here's the shootout we were promised. Martinez leads the boys down the field and bolts through the line for his second score of the contest, this time from 4 yards out. A third-down conversion to Spielman for 42 yards put the Huskers in the redzone.
NU leads 27-24 with 4:21 remaining in regulation.
1:56 p.m. Yikes. The Nebraska defense allows Purdue to march down the field and Doerue does the rest with his second rushing touchdown of the game to give the Boilermakers a 24-20 lead with six minutes remaining.
Does the Huskers offense have one more scoring drive in it?
1:41 p.m. The Huskers are back on top. Martinez caps an 11-play, 75-yard drive with a 2-yard rush, barreling through the line of scrimmage on third down to give Nebraska a 20-17 lead over Purdue with 12 minutes left in regulation.
End of third quarter: Purdue 17, Nebraska 14
1:30 p.m. Nebraska squanders its scoring opportunity generated by the special teams unit and turns the ball over on downs. Purdue wasted little time answering the Huskers' field goal earlier in the period, as J.D. Dellinger sunk a 44-yard kick to extend the Boilermakers' lead to 17-13.
1:20 p.m. Moments after a key third-down sack by Khalil Davis and Carlos Davis, the Nebraska special teams unit came through with a crucial blocked punt to give the Huskers shining field position in Purdue territory.
1:07 p.m. Pickering sinks a short field goal to pull Nebraska within a point of Purdue. Always good to score points sure, but the Huskers have now settled for two field goals within five yards of the end zone. Purdue leads 14-13 with 9:21 left in the third.
Halftime: Purdue 14, Nebraska 10
12:30 p.m. Yikes. The Huskers' tackling efforts have been suspect in the first half -- and the inability to bring a Boilermaker down cost NU a touchdown. A pair of Blackshirts whiffed on Payne Durham, who somehow slithered into the endzone to give Purdue its first lead of the game as 14 seconds remain in the first half.
12:28 p.m. Nebraska punter Isaac Armstrong pinned Purdue at its own 4 with an impressive punt, but the Boilermakers dug out of the hole and are on the move. Purdue is in the redzone with less than a minute left.
12:08 p.m. After a strong start on third-down defense, Nebraska allows Purdue to convert a third-and-15 on a short crossing route, which sets up King Doerue's 3-yard touchdown reception to trim the Huskers advantage to 10-7 with 7:04 remaining until the intermission.
12:01 p.m. Noa slipped behind the Purdue secondary for what likely would have been a game-changing touchdown pass, but Martinez's pass sails out of reach to force a Husker punt. Lamar Jackson generated NU's second interception of the game to allow Nebraska to take over at the Purdue 47.
11:53 a.m. While Martinez has made a small handful of key plays, he's also demonstrated a fair bit of rust over the first 15 minutes of the game. The sophomore just made his biggest mistake so far, lofting a pass telegraphed by Purdue safety Cory Trice at the Boilermaker 3.
End of first quarter: Nebraska 10, Purdue 0
11:39 a.m. The big boy makes a big play. Darrion Daniels, NU's 325-pound defensive captain, intercepts a shovel pass and rumbles down the field to the Purdue 2, where the Huskers are unable to cash in with a touchdown and settle for Barret Pickering's 23-yard field goal.
11:35 a.m. Purdue is unable to respond to the Huskers touchdown -- and NU is unable to capitalize and strengthen its lead, as Wan'Dale Robinson spun past a defender for a first down before the drive ultimately stalled. Huskers lead 7-0 with 4:31 left in the opening period.
11:24 a.m. Touchdown, Huskers. Dedrick Mills punches it in from 2 yards out to give Nebraska a 7-0 advantage. Martinez made a key play to keep the drive alive on fourth down, eluding a Purdue defender and rifling a 34-yard strike to Kanawai Noa to send NU to the Boilermaker 2-yard line.
11:11 a.m. The consensus around Nebraska camp this week is that the team's defense needs to play better on third downs. The Blackshirts shine in their first opportunity of the afternoon, stopping the Boilermakers a yard short from moving the sticks on third-and-5 to force a punt.
11:08 a.m. Nebraska's first play from scrimmage is a play-action pass slightly overthrown by Adrian Martinez but JD Spielman corrals it with one hand for a 40-yard gain. But the Huskers are stifled on third-and-3 and elect to punt from the Purdue 39.
Setting the table
Mention October around a Nebraska football fan, and it may warrant an audible groan. The month started by slapping a makeshift bandage on the wound created by Ohio State's nationally-broadcasted visit with a gritty win against Northwestern, and quickly spiraled downward with back-to-back losses to Minnesota and Indiana.
Last week's loss to the Hoosiers sent the Huskers camp into peak frustration, eliciting questions about the team's culture as emotional episodes led to double-sided apologies exchanged between NU head coach Scott Frost and his players.
A matinee with Purdue brings new life. It's a new day. Cliche? Sure. But the reality nonetheless. A win against a beatable Boilermakers team pulls the Huskers within a single game of clinching bowl eligibility, and, (almost) more importantly, has the potential to send a much-needed jolt into the Huskers locker room.
Vitals
Kickoff: 11 a.m. | TV: FOX | Listen here