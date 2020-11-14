Live updates: McCaffrey throws interception, Penn State in Husker territory seeking tying TD

Nebraska vs. Penn State. Both teams are tired of talking about losses all week. One team is going to leave Memorial Stadium with its first win of the young season. Who will it be?
Game info
Penn State at Nebraska
11 a.m. | Memorial Stadium | TV: FS1 | Radio: Husker Sports Network
It's game time
1:59 p.m. Hold everything. Luke McCaffrey gets hammered as he's back to pass, and his floated throw gets intercepted by Brandon Smith. Penn State has the ball on the Nebraska 48, trailing the Huskers 30-23 with 7:39 left.
1:53 p.m. Devyn Ford scampers in for a 5-yard score and Penn State is within one score of the Huskers. An early dropped TD pass by Nebraska paired with settling for field goals in the red zone is starting to show its teeth.
NU leads 30-23, 9:20 left.
1:45 p.m. That was the Wan'Dale Robinson drive. He touched the ball six times and was heavily featured in the running game, something we haven't seen a lot of this season. Connor Culp connects from 30 yards out and the Huskers lead 30-16 with just over 10 minutes left in the game.
1:28 p.m. Jake Pinegar connects on his third field goal of the day to trim Nebraska's lead to 27-16. This isn't the kind of "killer" instinct fans (and coaches) were likely hoping for coming out of the intermission.
Still, Huskers lead 27-16, with a minute left in the third period.
1:16 p.m. Nebraska's response to Penn State's first TD of the game? Three-and-out.
1:10 p.m. The Nittany Lions score their first touchdown of the game on Keyvone Lee's 31-yard rushing score. The drive was aided by a pass interference penalty called on last week's Nebraska defensive hero, Myles Farmer. NU still leads 27-13 with 7:51 left in the third.
12:59 p.m. Penn State attempts a 56-yard field goal on the first drive after the half, which missed short. Cam Taylor-Britt returned it to the Nebraska 34. First-and-10, Huskers.
Halftime: Nebraska 27, Penn State 6
12:34 p.m. Nebraska tacks on a field goal at the end of the first half courtesy Connor Culp from 25 yards. Luke McCaffrey made a left-handed checkdown pass to Marvin Scott III, who ran for 14 yards. Twitter exploded. Lefty Luke. Luke Mahomes. The usual stuff.
12:13 p.m. Jake Pinegar strikes again. His 40-yard field goal trims Nebraska's lead to 24-6 with 5 minutes remaining in the first half. Husker defense has been on the field a lot — the Nittany Lions have possessed the ball nearly 18 minutes so far.
11:58 a.m. Oh, boy. Huskers are rolling. Deontai Williams sacks Clifford, strips the ball and picks it up for a house call to give Nebraska a 24-3 lead. There's still over 11 minutes left in the first half.
🚨 SCOOP AND SCORE 🚨@HuskerFBNation comes up with ANOTHER big defensive play to extend their first half lead pic.twitter.com/bDuhhQclf3— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 14, 2020
11:50 a.m. Hello, Zavier Betts. The former Bellevue West standout scores his first career college football touchdown on a fly sweep for 45 yards. That was impressive. Betts was moving. Huskers lead 17-3, early 2Q.
⚡️⚡️ @zavierbetts1 hit the jets on this BIG TIME touchdown run for @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/xT6zL7PXnw— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 14, 2020
11:39 a.m. Penn State probes its way down the field down to the Nebraska 16, but the Blackshirts come up with a third-down stop to force a Nittany Lion field goal attempt, which Jake Pinegar makes from 33 yards out.
End of first quarter: Nebraska 10, Penn State 0
11 a.m. Penn State wins the toss and defers. Nebraska will start with the ball. Not going to have to wait long to see who lines up under center for Scott Frost's group.
11:09 a.m. It's Luke McCaffrey time. The redshirt freshman has the Huskers on the move, too, with impressive plays using his arm and legs. On third-and-10, he scampered 12 yards on a designed run. He capped off the 11-play, 75-yard drive with a touchdown on a QB sneak. How's that for a debut as a starter? Huskers lead 7-0.
11:20 a.m. Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt picks off Sean Clifford — and he has room to run. Taylor-Britt sets the Huskers up on the Nittany Lion 15-yard line, looking to extend their lead.
The @HuskerFBNation defense is on a different level so far today. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/VAUp2TITrn— Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) November 14, 2020
11:24 a.m. Ouch. Kade Warner drops a wide-open touchdown pass on third down. Nebraska has to settle for a field goal, which Connor Culp knocks through the uprights to give the Huskers a 10-0 lead with 6:14 left in the first quarter.
Pregame chatter
Pregame observations: McCaffrey works with top group; Jurgens, Stoll going through warmups; no sign of Manning
Pregame reads
