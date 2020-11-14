Live updates: McCaffrey throws interception, Penn State in Husker territory seeking tying TD

12:13 p.m. Jake Pinegar strikes again. His 40-yard field goal trims Nebraska's lead to 24-6 with 5 minutes remaining in the first half. Husker defense has been on the field a lot — the Nittany Lions have possessed the ball nearly 18 minutes so far.

11:58 a.m. Oh, boy. Huskers are rolling. Deontai Williams sacks Clifford, strips the ball and picks it up for a house call to give Nebraska a 24-3 lead. There's still over 11 minutes left in the first half.

11:50 a.m. Hello, Zavier Betts. The former Bellevue West standout scores his first career college football touchdown on a fly sweep for 45 yards. That was impressive. Betts was moving. Huskers lead 17-3, early 2Q.

11:39 a.m. Penn State probes its way down the field down to the Nebraska 16, but the Blackshirts come up with a third-down stop to force a Nittany Lion field goal attempt, which Jake Pinegar makes from 33 yards out.

End of first quarter: Nebraska 10, Penn State 0

11 a.m. Penn State wins the toss and defers. Nebraska will start with the ball. Not going to have to wait long to see who lines up under center for Scott Frost's group.