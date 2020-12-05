Live updates: Culp puts Nebraska up 27-17 in fourth quarter

12:33 p.m. Halftime: Nebraska 27, Purdue 13. After a blocked punt, the Boilermakers make a field goal before halftime.

12:27 p.m. Blackshirts coming through. Cam Taylor-Britt and Luke Reimer pair to stop a Purdue run on fourth-and-1 to take over near midfield with a minute left before halftime.

12:19 p.m. Another third-downs sack by the Blackshirts. Purdue crept into Husker territory thanks to two Nebraska personal fouls but Ben Stille and Garrett Stille get the sack to force a (pooch) punt.

12:12 p.m. The Huskers answer Purdue's TD drive with one of their own. Adrian Martinez to Wyatt Liewer from 10 yards out. Wan'Dale Robinson made plays on that drive and is up to 81 yards receiving today.

12:03 p.m. The Boilermakers have their first touchdown of the day. 20-yard pass from Plummer to Doerue, and Nebraska's lead is trimmed to 20-10 in the second quarter.

11:48 a.m. Connor Culp showing off the boot. 49-yard field goal is good.

11:43 a.m. Purdue is on the board. 45-yard field goal from JD Dellinger is good.