 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live updates: Culp puts Nebraska up 27-17 in fourth quarter
View Comments
editor's pick topical featured

Live updates: Culp puts Nebraska up 27-17 in fourth quarter

{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 12.5

Nebraska linebacker Garrett Nelson (44) celebrates a sack against Purdue during the first quarter of a college football game against Purdue on Saturday in West Lafayette, Indiana.

 MICHAEL CONROY, Associated Press

It's never too late to start winning games. The Nebraska football team takes its 1-4 record on the road to West Lafayette, Indiana, in search of an elusive second win of the season.

The talk this week has revolved around how the Nebraska secondary will hold up against Purdue's pass-happy offense. We'll see.

Follow our live updates. 

Game information

11 a.m. /// Ross-Ade Stadium (West Lafayette, Indiana) /// TV: BTN /// Radio: Husker Sports Network

It's game time

2:00 p.m. Connor Culp has been big for the Huskers this season, and his 32-yard field goal gives the Huskers a two-score lead. 

Nebraska leads 37-27 with seven minutes left.

1:40 p.m. We'll let our Parker Gabriel describe what just occurred at Ross-Ade Stadium.

1:27 p.m. Boilermakers not going away easy. Plummer connects with Durham for a 25-yard TD and Purdue is back within two touchdowns of the Huskers.

1:01 p.m. Nebraska drives 75 yards for a touchdown on the opening possession of the first half. Martinez caps it with a 1-yard TD score. Betts had two catches on the drive.

12:33 p.m. Halftime: Nebraska 27, Purdue 13. After a blocked punt, the Boilermakers make a field goal before halftime.

12:27 p.m. Blackshirts coming through. Cam Taylor-Britt and Luke Reimer pair to stop a Purdue run on fourth-and-1 to take over near midfield with a minute left before halftime.

12:19 p.m. Another third-downs sack by the Blackshirts. Purdue crept into Husker territory thanks to two Nebraska personal fouls but Ben Stille and Garrett Stille get the sack to force a (pooch) punt.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

12:12 p.m. The Huskers answer Purdue's TD drive with one of their own. Adrian Martinez to Wyatt Liewer from 10 yards out. Wan'Dale Robinson made plays on that drive and is up to 81 yards receiving today.

12:03 p.m. The Boilermakers have their first touchdown of the day. 20-yard pass from Plummer to Doerue, and Nebraska's lead is trimmed to 20-10 in the second quarter.

11:48 a.m. Connor Culp showing off the boot. 49-yard field goal is good. 

11:43 a.m. Purdue is on the board. 45-yard field goal from JD Dellinger is good.

11:30 a.m. No touchdown this time, but the Huskers are on the board again. This time it's Connor Culp's 25-yard field goal. 17-0.

11:16 a.m. In a flash, Nebraska is up 14 points. Adrian Martinez's 13-yard scramble on third down gave the Huskers a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. A good Cam Taylor-Britt punt return paired with a Purdue sideline interference penalty to give Scott Frost's group the ball on the Purdue 17-yard line.

11:07 a.m. A shining start for the visiting Huskers. Levi Falck blocks a Purdue punt to set up Nebraska on the Boilermaker 1-yard line, and Dedrick Mills does the rest to give NU an early 7-0 advantage.

 

Pregame reads

Game On: Storylines, players and matchups to watch (plus a prediction) for Huskers at Purdue

No secret: Huskers face unique task in trying to slow down dynamic Purdue receiving duo

Regents approve plan to split new Nebraska football training facility project into two phases

Steven M. Sipple: Miller moves on from scary scene, focuses on staying 100% involved

Huskers' depth at RB tested for third straight year; what will the coming weeks bring?

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 3 keys to a Husker win at Purdue

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News