5:20: Nebraska unveiled a sleek play design that faked a handoff to Dedrick Mills and pitched to Robinson, who cut upfield for a whopping 49-yard gain to the Northwestern 17. But the Huskers were forced to settle for a 29-yard field goal attempt, which McCallum clanked off the right goal post to maintain a 10-10 score with 3:43 remaining in the third quarter.
4:57: After Nebraska's opening drive went four yards in the wrong direction, Northwestern unleashed a stout rushing attack and used a key pass interference penalty to tie the score 10-10 on quarterback Aidan Smith's 2-yard rush. Drake Anderson and Smith combined for 44 yards on seven rushes on that possession.
LJS columnist Steven M. Sipple said there's an anxious feeling at Memorial.
Uneasy feeling in stadium.— Steven M. Sipple (@HuskerExtraSip) October 5, 2019
Let's see how Frost's crew responds.
Halfime: Nebraska 10, Northwestern 3
4:08: Northwestern is on the board. The Wildcats went 23 yards on nine plays, and Charlie Kuhbander connected on a 40-yard field goal attempt to cut the Huskers' lead to 10-3 with 5:15 left until halftime.
3:59: What field goal problems? Lance McCallum, the walk-on defensive back, drilled a 35-yarder to extend Nebraska's lead to 10-0 with 8:24 remaining in the second quarter.
End of 1st quarter: Nebraska 7, Northwestern 0
3:27: Wan'Dale Robinson broke through for a 42-yard score to notch the first touchdown of the game. Adrian Martinez corralled a high snap on third-and-8 and handed it to Robinson, who made a Northwestern defender miss at the line of scrimmage and showcased his blazing speed in the open field.
The cut, the acceleration, this @wanda1erobinson @HuskerFBNation TD run is something. pic.twitter.com/n1i6zYk99S— Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) October 5, 2019
Setting the table
With all of the noise from last week subsided, Nebraska opens an important juncture of the season with Northwestern at Memorial Stadium.
All week long, the talk around the Huskers was to limit the turnovers, especially against a Northwestern team traditionally known for its fundamentals and discipline, albeit not necessarily this season.
Nebraska enters the matchup 3-2 (1-1 Big Ten) while the Wildcats come in at 1-3 (0-2). Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m.
Vitals
Kickoff: 3 p.m | TV: FOX | Radio: Listen here
