Setting the table
Nebraska is faced with another challenge this week with a trip to Minneapolis to take on Minnesota, who quietly has rattled off wins in each of its five games to open the season, including a 2-0 clip in conference play.
The Huskers -- perhaps you have heard -- are fighting the injury bug, as the status of key offensive players Adrian Martinez and JD Spielman are in doubt, as both sustained injuries in the second half of a gritty win over Northwestern. If Martinez is unable to go, the keys of the offense will likely be handed to Noah Vedral, who orchestrated the game-winning drive to beat the Wildcats last week. (Update: Parker Gabriel has since reported that Martinez did not go through pregame warmups with the rest of the position group at TCF Bank Stadium).
This matchup will lead Nebraska into a much-needed bye week, and a win could go a long way in keeping its aspirations of contending in the Big Ten West alive.
Vitals
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. | TV: FS1 | Radio: Listen here
