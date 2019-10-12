{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.12

Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral warms up on the field nearly two hours before the game against Minnesota on Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Setting the table

Nebraska is faced with another challenge this week with a trip to Minneapolis to take on Minnesota, who quietly has rattled off wins in each of its five games to open the season, including a 2-0 clip in conference play. 

The Huskers -- perhaps you have heard -- are fighting the injury bug, as the status of key offensive players Adrian Martinez and JD Spielman are in doubt, as both sustained injuries in the second half of a gritty win over Northwestern. If Martinez is unable to go, the keys of the offense will likely be handed to Noah Vedral, who orchestrated the game-winning drive to beat the Wildcats last week. (Update: Parker Gabriel has since reported that Martinez did not go through pregame warmups with the rest of the position group at TCF Bank Stadium). 

This matchup will lead Nebraska into a much-needed bye week, and a win could go a long way in keeping its aspirations of contending in the Big Ten West alive. 

Vitals

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. | TV: FS1 | Radio: Listen here

Husker roster | Husker stats | Golden Gopher roster | Golden Gopher stats 

Time to link up 

