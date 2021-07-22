Live updates: Nebraska tackles Big Ten Media Days in Indy. Follow along with us

Big Ten Media Days is the unofficial opening kickoff for a college football season — and the action begins this morning in Indianapolis.
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren opens the festivities with a news conference at 9:15 a.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Think there will be any questions for the Commish?)
Following Warren, seven head coaches, including Scott Frost, will offer remarks in consecutive 15-minute sessions.
The Huskers' Thursday schedule
>> Frost's 15-minute session, 10:30 a.m.
>> Frost's one-hour session, 12:15 p.m.
>> Austin Allen, Deontai Williams and Ben Stille take the podium, 2 p.m.
Time to link up
>> Big Ten Media Days primer: Frost and Alberts will be there. What are some other storylines to watch in Indy