8:57: 48-0. Fields finds Garrett Wilson in the corner of the endzone to extend the advantage. The halftime whistle has been the only answer for the Buckeyes, who have lit the scoreboard in each of their other eight drives.
8:35: The Buckeyes offense doesn't miss a beat coming out of the intermission, driving deep into Nebraska territory before a Khalil Davis sack forced Ohio State to settle for a 36-yard field goal from Blake Haubeil. Huskers now trail 41-0 with 10:35 left in the third quarter. Dating back to last week, the Buckeyes have now scored 117 unanswered points.
Halftime: Ohio State 38, Nebraska 0
8:01: Ohio State is rolling. The score is 38-0 after Fields slips an 18-yard pass to Austin Mack through tight-knit coverage from DiCaprio Bootle. Less than two minutes until this goes into the locker room for a much-needed breather.
7:52: Nebraska didn't turn the ball over, but its three and out spent the same as one as Ohio State took over possesion on its own 45 and needed only three plays and 59 seconds to go 55 yards for its fourth touchdown of the first half. Buckeyes look to be on a different level, lead 31-0.
7:40: It's a disaster. Martinez throws his third interception of the first half -- a head-scratching overthrow -- and Ohio State wastes little time to convert, as Master Teague runs it in from eight yards out to extend the Buckeyes' lead to 24-0 with 8:26 remaining before the intermission. Martinez is 2 of 7 for 10 yards with three interceptions.
Will coach Scott Frost make a move?
7:35: That feels like a victory for the Huskers defense. Ohio State moved the chains to the Nebraska 6 but Caleb Tannor turned in the first big play for the defense with a sack on second down, which eventually led to a chip-in field goal as the Buckeyes stake a 17-0 advantage with 9:32 left until halftime.
End 1st quarter: Ohio State 14, Nebraska 0
7:18: A potent Nebraska rushing attack had the Huskers marching inside the Ohio State 30, but Martinez commits his second turnover of the game, a costly overthrow nabbed by Buckeyes defensive back Jeff Okudah, who was laying with his back on the turf when he caught the pass tipped by Wan'Dale Robinson.
7:08: Nebraska has little answer for the Ohio State offense in the opening period. After the Huskers went three and out, the Buckeyes turned in a methodical 10-play, 60 yard drive capped by a two-yard pass from Fields to KJ Hill to boost the lead to 14-0 with 4:37 remaining in the quarter.
Each team has possessed the ball twice: Ohio State has 95 yards to Nebraska's 18. The Buckeyes also have eight first downs while the Huskers have only mustered two.
6:54 p.m. That didn't take long. Justin Fields cashes in on the Nebraska turnover, scampering from 15 yards out to push the Buckeyes into a 7-0 lead. A pass interference call against Huskers defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt in the endzone set up the scoring chance.
6:49 p.m. Nebraska used the benefit of a 15-yard personal foul and moved the chains to its own 40, but Adrian Martinez is intercepted on a third-down pass. The Buckeyes take over on the 50.
Setting the table
Here we go. Nebraska athletics' most exciting week in recent memory is set to be punctuated under the lights as the Huskers welcome in No. 5 Ohio State at Memorial Stadium.
You have free articles remaining.
Nebraska enters the matchup 3-1 (1-0 Big Ten) while the Buckeyes come in with a 4-0 (1-0) clip. Gabrielle Union, Omaha native and "College GameDay" guest picker, was the lone member of the set's panel to pick the Huskers.
Follow along for updates, links, photos and videos from Husker Extra:
Vitals
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. | TV: ABC | Radio: Listen here
Time to link up