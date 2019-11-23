Setting the table
The Nebraska football team's struggles this season have been well-documented. But, even at 4-6 (2-5 in the Big Ten), the Huskers still have plenty to play for in a trip to Maryland.
NU running backs coach Ryan Held said this week that the team was adopting a Super Bowl mentality for the final two weeks of the season, a stretch that requires back-to-back victories to sneak into a bowl game.
But first the Huskers have to beat Maryland. The Terrapins have been one of the larger disappointments in the Big Ten this season and enter the Saturday clash with only one win in the conference (Rutgers).
An offensive shootout is expected, but scoring could be stifled by a dreary weather forecast in College Park, placing an even higher premium on the turnover battle.
Vitals
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. | TV: BTN | Listen here