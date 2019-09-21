{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska vs. Illinois, 9.21

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (left) and Illinois head coach Lovie Smith talk during pregame warmups on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

For the second straight week, the Huskers are under the lights. The stakes are higher this time.

Nebraska (2-1) opens Big Ten Conference play at Illinois (2-1) in Champaign, Illinois. The Huskers are looking to snap an eight-game road losing streak. NU enters the game as a 13-point favorite against an Illini team looking to bounce back from last week's home loss to Eastern Michigan.

Follow along for updates, links, photos and videos from Husker Extra:

Vitals

Kickoff: 7 p.m.  |  TV: BTN  |  Radio: Listen here

Husker roster   |   Husker stats   |   Illini roster  |   Illini stats

Time to link up

