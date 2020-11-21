Live updates: Illinois takes 14-7 lead over Nebraska in first quarter

Can the Huskers make it two in a row? This afternoon marks the first game of the season Nebraska has been favored — the betting line as floated around 14 points all week.

Big Red fans are feeling good about their teams chances; in our Twitter poll, nearly 95 percent selected, "Huskers got this."

Follow our coverage.

Game info

11 a.m. | Memorial Stadium | TV: FS1 | Radio: Husker Sports Network

Game time

11:29 a.m. Back and forth we go. Illinois reclaims the lead on another Chase Brown rushing touchdown. His 35-yard run down to the Husker 2-yard line set up the score. Illini having success on the ground.

14-7, Illinois, with 5:39 left in the first period.

11:07 a.m. Tie game. The Huskers march down the field for the equalizer, punctuated by Luke McCaffrey's 5-yard run. 12 plays, 71 yards. NU ran the ball on the last six plays of that drive. Marvin Scott had four carries for 20 yards.