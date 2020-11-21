 Skip to main content
Live updates: Illinois takes 14-7 lead over Nebraska in first quarter
featured

  • Updated
Nebraska Northwestern Football

Nebraska coach Scott Frost talks to his team before a Nov. 9 game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill.

 NAM Y. HUH, The Associated Press

Can the Huskers make it two in a row? This afternoon marks the first game of the season Nebraska has been favored — the betting line as floated around 14 points all week.

Big Red fans are feeling good about their teams chances; in our Twitter poll, nearly 95 percent selected, "Huskers got this."

Follow our coverage.

Game info

11 a.m.   |   Memorial Stadium   |   TV: FS1   |   Radio: Husker Sports Network

Game time

11:29 a.m. Back and forth we go. Illinois reclaims the lead on another Chase Brown rushing touchdown. His 35-yard run down to the Husker 2-yard line set up the score. Illini having success on the ground.

14-7, Illinois, with 5:39 left in the first period.

11:07 a.m. Tie game. The Huskers march  down the field for the equalizer, punctuated by Luke McCaffrey's 5-yard run. 12 plays, 71 yards. NU ran the ball on the last six plays of that drive. Marvin Scott had four carries for 20 yards. 

11:05 a.m. Well. 7-0 Illinois. Nebraska fumbles on its first play from scrimmage on what appeared to be an incomplete pass by Luke McCaffrey. The play, perhaps inexplicably, was not reviewed. Then, Illinois goes 21 yards on three plays, capped off by Chase Brown's 3-yard touchdown run.

One of the weirdest starts you'll see. Incomplete pass or fumble? 

11:01 a.m. Illinois wins the coin toss and elects to defer. Huskers to start with the rock. It's game time.

Pregame reads

