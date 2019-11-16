{{featured_button_text}}
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 11, 16

Fans walk around the bounce houses around Memorial Stadium before Nebraska hosts Wisconsin on Saturday morning. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Setting the table

Wisconsin is here. So is Scott Frost. And the second-year coach is here to stay, apparently. 

Nebraska kicked off game day with the Saturday morning announcement that Frost's contract has been extended through the 2026 season. 

An ideal way to cap the news would be beating Wisconsin in a matchup that few are giving the Huskers a legitimate shot at winning. Keep it here for live updates from Memorial Stadium.

Vitals

Kickoff: 11 a.m.  |  TV: BTN  | Listen here

Time to link up 

