 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live updates: Minnesota scores first after McCaffrey interception
View Comments
alert featured

Live updates: Minnesota scores first after McCaffrey interception

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Minnesota vs. Nebraska, 12.12

A security guard watches the field among snow-covered cardboard cutouts Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Ready or not, the seventh game of an unprecedented Nebraska football season is here. Despite a 2-4 record, the Huskers still have a chance to vie for a .500 clip — and the first step is Senior Day vs. Minnesota.

The Golden Gophers come to Memorial Stadium depleted due to COVID-19, as reports indicate as many as 30 players could miss the game due to Big Ten protocols.

Follow our coverage in real time. 

Game info

11 a.m.   ///   Memorial Stadium   ///   TV: FS1   ///   Radio: Husker Sports Network

It's game time

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Pregame central

Pregame observations: Huskers may be down a starting specialist vs. Minnesota 

Watch: Three keys to a Husker win

Strange year, strange Senior Day, but a simple goal for Husker veterans: Beat Minnesota

Steven M. Sipple: Huskers absolutely should recall Gopher trouncing, and respond accordingly

Steven M. Sipple: Why a game pitting pair of 2-win teams feels so critical for the home team

Game On: Storylines, players and matchups to watch (plus a prediction) for Huskers vs. Gophers

No overnight transformation, but Huskers' WR group showing steady signs of progress in recent weeks

Eyeing a 'big-time breakout,' Ben Stille details four-year progression as Senior Day looms

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Fisher's comments on recruiting stands out from Tuesday conference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News