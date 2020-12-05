 Skip to main content
Live updates: Nebraska looks to end losing skid with trip to take on Purdue
Live updates: Nebraska looks to end losing skid with trip to take on Purdue

Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019

Nebraska cheerleaders celebrate after a field goal against Purdue in the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium in 2019. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

It's never too late to start winning games. The Nebraska football team takes its 1-4 record on the road to West Lafayette, Indiana, in search of an elusive second win of the season.

The talk this week has revolved around how the Nebraska secondary will hold up against Purdue's pass-happy offense. We'll see.

Follow our live updates. 

Game information

11 a.m. /// Ross-Ade Stadium (West Lafayette, Indiana) /// TV: BTN /// Radio: Husker Sports Network

Pregame reads

Game On: Storylines, players and matchups to watch (plus a prediction) for Huskers at Purdue

No secret: Huskers face unique task in trying to slow down dynamic Purdue receiving duo

Regents approve plan to split new Nebraska football training facility project into two phases

Steven M. Sipple: Miller moves on from scary scene, focuses on staying 100% involved

Huskers' depth at RB tested for third straight year; what will the coming weeks bring?

