{{featured_button_text}}
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26

Nebraska's Wan’Dale Robinson (1) takes the hand-off from quarterback Noah Vedral on a second-quarter run Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Setting the table 

Mention October around a Nebraska football fan, and it may warrant an audible groan. The month started by slapping a makeshift bandage on the wound created by Ohio State's nationally-broadcasted visit with a gritty win against Northwestern, and quickly spiraled downward with back-to-back losses to Minnesota and Indiana.

Last week's loss to the Hoosiers sent the Huskers camp into peak frustration, eliciting questions about the team's culture as emotional episodes led to double-sided apologies exchanged between NU head coach Scott Frost and his players.

A matinee with Purdue brings new life. It's a new day. Cliche? Sure. But the reality nonetheless. A win against a beatable Boilermakers team pulls the Huskers within a single game of clinching bowl eligibility, and, (almost) more importantly, has the potential to send a much-needed jolt into the Huskers locker room.

Vitals

Kickoff: 11 a.m.  | TV: FOX  | Listen here

Time to link up 

Canadian OL Magnuson visiting Huskers as recruitment heats up fast

Steven M. Sipple: Whether it's Martinez or Vedral, offense needs big day for Huskers to prevail

"We can be better": For Huskers, detail work begins in red zone, on conversion downs

Game On: A closer look at how the Huskers and Boilermakers match up

Steven M. Sipple: Hunger games: How much can Frost squeeze out of NU in final four games?

Similar name, similar game: Friends, training partners Wan'Dale and Rondale set to meet again

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments