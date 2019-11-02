Setting the table
Mention October around a Nebraska football fan, and it may warrant an audible groan. The month started by slapping a makeshift bandage on the wound created by Ohio State's nationally-broadcasted visit with a gritty win against Northwestern, and quickly spiraled downward with back-to-back losses to Minnesota and Indiana.
Last week's loss to the Hoosiers sent the Huskers camp into peak frustration, eliciting questions about the team's culture as emotional episodes led to double-sided apologies exchanged between NU head coach Scott Frost and his players.
A matinee with Purdue brings new life. It's a new day. Cliche? Sure. But the reality nonetheless. A win against a beatable Boilermakers team pulls the Huskers within a single game of clinching bowl eligibility, and, (almost) more importantly, has the potential to send a much-needed jolt into the Huskers locker room.
Vitals
Kickoff: 11 a.m. | TV: FOX | Listen here