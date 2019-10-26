{{featured_button_text}}
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26

LINCOLN, NEB. - 10/26/2019 - Nebraska quarterbacks Adrian Martinez (2) and Luke McCaffrey (2) prior to the Indiana game on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Memorial Stadium. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Setting the table

Back in action. Coming off the first of two bye weeks this season, Nebraska looks to snap a sour stretch with a key matchup against Indiana at Memorial Stadium. The afternoon matinee has postseason implications for both teams, as the Huskers entered the week two wins away from bowl eligibility while Indiana (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) needs only one more 'W.' 

Nebraska (4-3, 2-2) has stressed upping its physicality throughout the week -- and it will be vital for the Huskers to dig deep in the trenches to maintain Indiana's stout rushing attack led by Stevie Scott III. Both teams field uncertainty at quarterback and it will be intriguing to see who will be running their respective offenses.

Vitals

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.  |  TV: Big Ten Network  |  Radio: Listen here 

Time to link up 

