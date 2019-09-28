{{featured_button_text}}
College Gameday, 9.28

People hold up signs in the crowd on Saturday during "College GameDay" outside of Memorial Stadium.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

Setting the table

Here we go. Nebraska athletics' most exciting week in recent memory is set to be punctuated under the lights as the Huskers welcome in No. 5 Ohio State at Memorial Stadium.

Nebraska enters the matchup 3-1 (1-0 Big Ten) while the Buckeyes come in with a 4-0 (1-0) clip. Gabrielle Union, Omaha native and "College GameDay" guest picker, was the lone member of the set's panel to pick the Huskers. 

Follow along for updates, links, photos and videos from Husker Extra:

Vitals

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m.  |  TV: ABC  | Radio:  Listen here

Husker roster  |  Husker stats  |  Buckeye roster  |  Buckeye stats 

Time to link up 

Sipple: Nebraska controlling what it can with new football facility

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

"Go Big:" NU announces new $155 million athletic facility expansion

Game on: A closer look on how the Huskers and Buckeyes match up 

Huskers defensive backs Jackson, Bootle to face biggest test yet

After a recent jump-start, can Huskers keep ground game going against Buckeyes?

Photos: Fans take in 'College GameDay' experience

If you prefer your Nebraska-Ohio State preview in your headphones... 

Union looks to (then does) wear Gaylord's jersey following tragedy

 

1
2
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments