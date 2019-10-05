6:14 p.m. Nebraska guts it out. Vedral leads the drive after Jackson's pivotal interception, and McCallum knocks it in from 25 yards out to lift the Huskers to a 13-10 win over Northwestern as time expires. Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald called three consecutive timeouts before the attempt.
With the win, the Huskers improve to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten while questions loom regarding Martinez and Spielman's health.
It's good.@HuskerFBNation wins it on @LMcCallum3's FG as time expires. pic.twitter.com/BET7FQCJ2W— Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) October 5, 2019
6:10 p.m. Vedral finds Robinson down the sideline for a 32-yard reception to push the Huskers to the Northwestern 16 with only 52 seconds remaining in regulation. Considering Nebraska's kicking woes, it would not be surprising if coach Scott Frost plays for the touchdown rather than leaving it to a field goal chance.
6:08 p.m. Just like that, the Huskers are back in business. Lamar Jackson comes up with a critical interception and returns it to the Northwestern 49. The ball was thrown directly to Jackson, who made the snag and cut it up field for an 11-yard return. There is one minute left in regulation.
Pick!@theroyal_21 gives @HuskerFBNation a chance to walk it off. pic.twitter.com/LJgQ1MKBMU— Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) October 5, 2019
6:04 p.m. Three and out. Nebraska had glowing field position at midfield but can't record a first down and are forced to punt again. The ball trickles into the endzone for a touchback, and the Wildcats will take over on their own 25 with the score knotted 10-10 with 2:13 left in regulation.
6:02 p.m. The Blackshirts come up big and force Nebraska back four yards in three plays to force a punt. Nebraska will take over possession at midfield with backup Vedral set to lead a potential game-winning drive. Huskers and Wildcats tied 10-10 with 3:08 remaining in regulation.
5:55 p.m. High snaps have been an issue all season -- and the plight is not subsiding this afternoon. A high snap to Vedral on third down ultimately prevented the quarterback of rushing for the required one yard to move the chains, and the Huskers are forced to punt for the ninth time today. Still 10-10, as Northwestern takes over on its own 25 wit 5:56 remaining.
5:53 p.m. Vedral loses his helmet on a play, which, by rule forced McCaffrey on the field. The true freshman ran a quarterback keeper for three yards before Vedral returned and converted the first down with a run of his own.
5:49 p.m. Northwestern sees Nebraska's potential go-ahead field goal attempt miss, and responds with one of its own. Kuhbander, who connected from 40 yards earlier in the game, sailed his kick wide right as the score remains 10-10 with 8:25 left in regulation.
5:37 p.m. The Huskers are turning to Vedral in relief of Martinez, who is "probably" done for the rest of the day, per the official Huskers Sports Network Twitter account.
BREAKING: @bmclaughlin4 reports that Adrian Martinez has ice on his knee and is probably done for the day.#Huskers— Husker Sports (@HuskerSports) October 5, 2019
5:34 p.m. Noah Vedral and Luke McCaffrey both warming up on the sidelines after Martinez's apparent leg injury. Vedral is listed as Nebraska's second-string quarterback while McCaffrey, a true freshman, is listed No. 3 on the depth chart.
End of 3rd quarter: Nebraska 10, Northwestern 10
5:28 p.m. Nebraska quarterback Martinez limps off the field and into the medical tent while favoring his left leg after a 4-yard rush. The Huskers are already playing without leading receiver Spielman.
Adrian Martinez is limping bad, he goes into the medical tent as the third quarter comes to a close.— Husker Extra (@huskerextra) October 5, 2019
10-10. #Huskers
5:20 p.m. Nebraska unveiled a sleek play design that faked a handoff to Dedrick Mills and pitched to Robinson, who cut upfield for a whopping 49-yard gain to the Northwestern 17. But the Huskers were forced to settle for a 29-yard field goal attempt, which McCallum clanked off the right goal post to maintain a 10-10 score with 3:43 remaining in the third quarter.
Thank you for the loop, @wanda1erobinson. 😲 pic.twitter.com/dyoiMVtZoJ— Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) October 5, 2019
5:14 p.m. Parker Gabriel retweets Husker Sports announcing that JD Spielman is likely out for the game with an ice pack on.
4:57 p.m. After Nebraska's opening drive went four yards in the wrong direction, Northwestern unleashed a stout rushing attack and used a key pass interference penalty to tie the score 10-10 on quarterback Aidan Smith's 2-yard rush. Drake Anderson and Smith combined for 44 yards on seven rushes on that possession.
LJS columnist Steven M. Sipple said there's an anxious feeling at Memorial.
Uneasy feeling in stadium.— Steven M. Sipple (@HuskerExtraSip) October 5, 2019
Let's see how Frost's crew responds.
Halfime: Nebraska 10, Northwestern 3
4:08 p.m. Northwestern is on the board. The Wildcats went 23 yards on nine plays, and Charlie Kuhbander connected on a 40-yard field goal attempt to cut the Huskers' lead to 10-3 with 5:15 left until halftime.
3:59 p.m. What field goal problems? Lance McCallum, the walk-on defensive back, drilled a 35-yarder to extend Nebraska's lead to 10-0 with 8:24 remaining in the second quarter.
End of 1st quarter: Nebraska 7, Northwestern 0
3:27 p.m. Wan'Dale Robinson broke through for a 42-yard score to notch the first touchdown of the game. Adrian Martinez corralled a high snap on third-and-8 and handed it to Robinson, who made a Northwestern defender miss at the line of scrimmage and showcased his blazing speed in the open field.
The cut, the acceleration, this @wanda1erobinson @HuskerFBNation TD run is something. pic.twitter.com/n1i6zYk99S— Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) October 5, 2019
Setting the table
With all of the noise from last week subsided, Nebraska opens an important juncture of the season with Northwestern at Memorial Stadium.
All week long, the talk around the Huskers was to limit the turnovers, especially against a Northwestern team traditionally known for its fundamentals and discipline, albeit not necessarily this season.
Nebraska enters the matchup 3-2 (1-1 Big Ten) while the Wildcats come in at 1-3 (0-2). Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m.
Vitals
Kickoff: 3 p.m | TV: FOX | Radio: Listen here
