Live updates: Nebraska earns second win of season with 37-27 triumph vs. Purdue

It's never too late to start winning games. The Nebraska football team takes its 1-4 record on the road to West Lafayette, Indiana, in search of an elusive second win of the season.
The talk this week has revolved around how the Nebraska secondary will hold up against Purdue's pass-happy offense. We'll see.
Game information
11 a.m. /// Ross-Ade Stadium (West Lafayette, Indiana) /// TV: BTN /// Radio: Husker Sports Network
It's game time
2:18 p.m. Huskers improve to 2-4 this season with a 37-27 win against Purdue.
2:05 p.m. Cam Taylor-Britt with a slick pass break up on third down to force a Purdue punt. Nebraska leads by 10 with five minutes left.
Look at @CamTaylorBritt5 fly to break it up on 3rd down. 😲— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 5, 2020
That's a big one for @HuskerFBNation, and it's also a #B1GStandout.
📍 @AutoOwnersIns pic.twitter.com/A8Hks0AxTC
2:00 p.m. Connor Culp has been big for the Huskers this season, and his 32-yard field goal gives the Huskers a two-score lead.
Nebraska leads 37-27 with seven minutes left.
1:40 p.m. We'll let our Parker Gabriel describe what just occurred at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Oh my goodness. A near interception turns into disaster for the #Huskers. Both Cam Taylor-Britt and Deontai Williams had a shot at the ball, but David Bell came down with it for an 89-yard TD and both Taylor-Britt and Williams are hurt.— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) December 5, 2020
Wow.
1:27 p.m. Boilermakers not going away easy. Plummer connects with Durham for a 25-yard TD and Purdue is back within two touchdowns of the Huskers.
1:01 p.m. Nebraska drives 75 yards for a touchdown on the opening possession of the first half. Martinez caps it with a 1-yard TD score. Betts had two catches on the drive.
#Huskers' 34 points is already their best total of the season.— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) December 5, 2020
There's still 25:05 remaining.
12:33 p.m. Halftime: Nebraska 27, Purdue 13. After a blocked punt, the Boilermakers make a field goal before halftime.
12:27 p.m. Blackshirts coming through. Cam Taylor-Britt and Luke Reimer pair to stop a Purdue run on fourth-and-1 to take over near midfield with a minute left before halftime.
No better time to meet at the 🏈 than on 4th down.— Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) December 5, 2020
Huge stop, right here, by the @HuskerFBNation defense. pic.twitter.com/mDXdj2WkzB
12:19 p.m. Another third-downs sack by the Blackshirts. Purdue crept into Husker territory thanks to two Nebraska personal fouls but Ben Stille and Garrett Stille get the sack to force a (pooch) punt.
12:12 p.m. The Huskers answer Purdue's TD drive with one of their own. Adrian Martinez to Wyatt Liewer from 10 yards out. Wan'Dale Robinson made plays on that drive and is up to 81 yards receiving today.
🎈— Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) December 5, 2020
Congrats on the first career @HuskerFBNation TD, @WyattLiewer! pic.twitter.com/EDFaNWpF6W
12:03 p.m. The Boilermakers have their first touchdown of the day. 20-yard pass from Plummer to Doerue, and Nebraska's lead is trimmed to 20-10 in the second quarter.
11:48 a.m. Connor Culp showing off the boot. 49-yard field goal is good.
11:43 a.m. Purdue is on the board. 45-yard field goal from JD Dellinger is good.
11:30 a.m. No touchdown this time, but the Huskers are on the board again. This time it's Connor Culp's 25-yard field goal. 17-0.
11:16 a.m. In a flash, Nebraska is up 14 points. Adrian Martinez's 13-yard scramble on third down gave the Huskers a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. A good Cam Taylor-Britt punt return paired with a Purdue sideline interference penalty to give Scott Frost's group the ball on the Purdue 17-yard line.
2AM! 😤@MartinezTheQB just made it 14-0 with a highlight @HuskerFBNation TD run. pic.twitter.com/UwZu3OK1MV— Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) December 5, 2020
11:07 a.m. A shining start for the visiting Huskers. Levi Falck blocks a Purdue punt to set up Nebraska on the Boilermaker 1-yard line, and Dedrick Mills does the rest to give NU an early 7-0 advantage.
BLOCKED!@HuskerFBNation blocks the punt and falls on it at the 1-yard line. pic.twitter.com/UM7Y8QwRH6— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 5, 2020
Pregame reads
