Live updates: Nebraska earns second win of season with 37-27 triumph vs. Purdue

1:27 p.m. Boilermakers not going away easy. Plummer connects with Durham for a 25-yard TD and Purdue is back within two touchdowns of the Huskers.

1:01 p.m. Nebraska drives 75 yards for a touchdown on the opening possession of the first half. Martinez caps it with a 1-yard TD score. Betts had two catches on the drive.

12:33 p.m. Halftime: Nebraska 27, Purdue 13. After a blocked punt, the Boilermakers make a field goal before halftime.

12:27 p.m. Blackshirts coming through. Cam Taylor-Britt and Luke Reimer pair to stop a Purdue run on fourth-and-1 to take over near midfield with a minute left before halftime.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

12:19 p.m. Another third-downs sack by the Blackshirts. Purdue crept into Husker territory thanks to two Nebraska personal fouls but Ben Stille and Garrett Stille get the sack to force a (pooch) punt.

12:12 p.m. The Huskers answer Purdue's TD drive with one of their own. Adrian Martinez to Wyatt Liewer from 10 yards out. Wan'Dale Robinson made plays on that drive and is up to 81 yards receiving today.