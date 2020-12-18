Live updates: Nebraska defeats Rutgers, 28-21

Friday night football on the East Coast, anyone?
Nebraska ends a regular season that has been anything but with a trip to take on Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey.
Even with a 2-5 record, there's chatter the Huskers could stake a bowl game invite with a win. Another storyline to watch is Noah Vedral, the Wahoo native and former Nebraska QB, who has regularly started for the Scarlet Knights this season but is currently battling an injury.
Here we go.
Game info
6:30 p.m. /// SHI Stadium (Piscataway, New Jersey) /// TV: Big Ten Network /// Radio: Husker Sports Network
Game time
Pregame central
