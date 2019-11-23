Halftime: Nebraska 34, Maryland 0
4:04 p.m. The rout is on in College Park. Nebraska coach Scott Frost said this week that 31 points is his target, or "magic number," for his offense every game, and the Huskers have reached that figure in the first half.
Martinez finds Spielman, who beats the Terrapins to the pylon for the duo's second scoring connection this afternoon. Huskers lead 31-0 with 3:54 left before the intermission.
3:35 p.m. There's the freshman. Buzz surrounded the Nebraska camp before the game as third-string quarterback Luke McCaffrey was seen taking reps at receiver in warmups. McCaffrey took a reverse from Martinez and fired a strike to a wide-open Spielman down the sideline for 28 yards to the Maryland 24.
However, Martinez missed an opportunity to give the Huskers a resounding lead, throwing an interception in the end zone. The sophomore quarterback appeared to have an open target but under-threw the pass.
3:27 p.m. Nebraska can do no wrong, and Maryland can do no right. Martinez lofts a ball into the end zone, which is tipped by two Terrapins and falls into JD Spielman's hands to swell the Huskers' lead to 24-0.
3:14 p.m. No touchdown this time, but the Huskers don't leave empty-handed, as Matt Waldoch knocks a 29-yard field goal through the uprights to give Nebraska a 17-0 lead. Waldoch started the fall on the club soccer team.
3:10 p.m. Maryland has committed its third significant miscue. It's the first quarter. The Terrapins fumble the kick return after the Martinez touchdown, again handing premier field position to the Huskers, who take over at the MU 22, already leading by two touchdowns.
3:05 p.m. The Huskers are rolling -- and taking advantage of Maryland's early lapses. The Terrapins forced a punt but committed a personal foul to allow Nebraska to retain possession, plus 15 yards into Maryland territory. Adrian Martinez capped the drive with a quarterback sneak from the goal line to extend the Huskers' lead to 14-0 with 5:39 left in the opening period.
2:48 p.m. Nebraska strikes first, forcing a turnover on Maryland's first play from scrimmage and cashing in moments later on Dedrick Mills' 6-yard run. Husker defensive back Dicaprio Bootle knocked the ball from Javon Leake, and Marquel Dismuke snared it in the air to set NU up at the Maryland 13.
Setting the table
The Nebraska football team's struggles this season have been well-documented. But, even at 4-6 (2-5 in the Big Ten), the Huskers still have plenty to play for in a trip to Maryland.
NU running backs coach Ryan Held said this week that the team was adopting a Super Bowl mentality for the final two weeks of the season, a stretch that requires back-to-back victories to sneak into a bowl game.
But first the Huskers have to beat Maryland. The Terrapins have been one of the larger disappointments in the Big Ten this season and enter the Saturday clash with only one win in the conference (Rutgers).
An offensive shootout is expected, but scoring could be stifled by a dreary weather forecast in College Park, placing an even higher premium on the turnover battle.
Vitals
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. | TV: BTN | Listen here