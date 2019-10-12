9:26 p.m. Andrew Bunch took over at quarterback for Vedral, who was seen limping on the last possession. Nebraska trudged to the Minnesota 35, where it turned the ball over on downs. Huskers trail 34-7 with about eight minutes remaining in regulation.
9:13 p.m. Nebraska turned in a methodical 14-play, 80-yard drive to avoid its first shutout since 1996. Dedrick Mills ran behind his blockers for a 2-yard score to cut the deficit to 34-7. Vedral looked solid in the run game on that possession.
End of third quarter: Minnesota 34, Nebraska 0
9:00 p.m. 34-0. Two plays. Forty six yards. Morgan finds Johnson for 45 yards down the sideline and Ibrahim scores a 1-yard touchdown to dig Nebraska into a five-touchdown deficit. Who saw this coming?
8:54 p.m. Touchdown, Minnesota. The Golden Gophers were favored by one touchdown, not four. Yet, Nebraska trails 28-0 with three minutes left in the third after Rodney Smith's 1-yard rush caps a 45-yard drive that required nine plays -- and benefitted from Khalil Davis' unsportsmanlike penalty.
8:43 p.m. Nebraska forces a punt, which Spielman muffs and recovers on the Husker 2-yard line. From there, the Huskers go three-and-out and kick it back to Minnesota, who will take over from the Nebraska 45 with a 21-0 lead.
8:26 p.m. New half, same result. Minnesota flies down the field and needs just five plays to go 63 yards and grab a 21-0 advantage. Mohamed Ibrahim punched it in from 5 yards out -- and the drive was fueled by a 45-yard pass to Tyler Johnson on the first play after halftime.
Speaking of halftime, Nebraska coach Scott Frost apparently had a few choice words for his team in the locker room, per the Husker Sports Network.
Halftime comments from @coach_frost:— Husker Sports (@HuskerSports) October 13, 2019
"It's just dumb... I let the team have it at halftime..."
Full video coming shortly. #Huskers
Halftime: Minnesota 14, Nebraska 0
7:49 p.m. The Nebraska defense bent, but it didn't break. The Blackshirts forced a Minnesota punt from its own territory to take over possession still trailing 14-0 in the closing minutes of the first half.
7:34 p.m. Robinson appears shaken up after a carry and is helped off the field by a pair of Nebraska trainers. At one point, it seemed as if trainers were focusing on the freshman's lower leg or ankle. On the sideline, Robinson briefly entered the medical tent before being put on a cart for a ride to the locker room.
Vedral tries to make a run for the first down on third-and-4 but is stopped short. Nebraska's four drives so far: turnover on downs, punt, punt, punt.
7:26 p.m. Nebraska can not stop the run. Minnesota turns in a 6-play, 80 yard drive that was fueled by five rushes for 72 yards. Through three series, the Gophers boast an average of 12.1 yards per carry and lead 14-0 with 10 minutes left until halftime.
7:22 p.m. The Huskers have forged into Minnesota territory on each of its three drives to open the contest but have no points to show for it. This time, a dazzling play by Robinson would have placed Nebraska within five yards of a game-tying score, if not for an illegal block in the back by Kanawai Noa. Nebraska punts again and botches the chance at pinning the Gophers in their own 5-yard line as the ball trickles into the end zone for a touchback.
End of first quarter: Minnesota 7, Nebraska 0
7:12 p.m. Nebraska defense delivers a much-needed stop to put the ball back in the offense's hands with decent field position, as Vedral and company take over on the Husker 33. Spielman fumbled on the punt return but it was recovered by teammate Caleb Tannor.
7:01 p.m. Vedral found JD Spielman for 51 yards to again push the Huskers into Minnesota territory, but back-to-back sacks ultimately lead to a Nebraska punt. The Golden Gophers will take over on their own 13, leading 7-0 with 4:45 remaining in the opening period.
Minnesota's pass-rush is causing problems already against the #Huskers tonight. Vedral sacked back-to-back snaps. Carter Coughlin in on the second. And NU has to punt from the plus side of midfield.— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) October 13, 2019
6:52 p.m. Minnesota is on the board. A lot has been made of the Gophers' offense this week, and it fired on all cylinders on their first drive of the game. Rodney Smith already has 42 rushing yards -- including a 35-yard scamper -- and Tanner Morgan connected with Chris Autman-Bell on a tunnel screen to find the end zone from 15 yards out to take a 7-0 lead.
6:47 p.m. The Huskers drive 46 yards down to the Minnesota 29, but fail to convert on fourth-and-2 to turn the ball over on downs. Vedral completed 4 of 6 passes for 18 yards on the drive and rushed for 18. Wan'Dale Robinson absorbed a strong hit to move the chains earlier in the possession.
6:41 p.m. Nebraska wins the coin toss and elects to receive. Noah Vedral at quarterback for Nebraska. (TV note: The start of the game is being broadcast on Fox Business -- channel 216 on Spectrum -- until Baylor and Texas Tech concludes, then the Huskers will move to Fox Sports One.
Setting the table
Nebraska is faced with another challenge this week with a trip to Minneapolis to take on Minnesota, who quietly has rattled off wins in each of its five games to open the season, including a 2-0 clip in conference play.
The Huskers -- perhaps you have heard -- are fighting the injury bug, as the status of key offensive players Adrian Martinez and JD Spielman are in doubt, as both sustained injuries in the second half of a gritty win over Northwestern. If Martinez is unable to go, the keys of the offense will likely be handed to Noah Vedral, who orchestrated the game-winning drive to beat the Wildcats last week. (Update: Parker Gabriel has since reported that Martinez did not go through pregame warmups with the rest of the position group at TCF Bank Stadium).
This matchup will lead Nebraska into a much-needed bye week, and a win could go a long way in keeping its aspirations of contending in the Big Ten West alive.
Vitals
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. | TV: FS1 | Radio: Listen here
Time to link up