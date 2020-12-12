Live updates: Minnesota leads Nebraska 17-14 in the second half

Ready or not, the seventh game of an unprecedented Nebraska football season is here. Despite a 2-4 record, the Huskers still have a chance to vie for a .500 clip — and the first step is Senior Day vs. Minnesota.
The Golden Gophers come to Memorial Stadium depleted due to COVID-19, as reports indicate as many as 30 players could miss the game due to Big Ten protocols.
Follow our coverage in real time.
Game info
11 a.m. /// Memorial Stadium /// TV: FS1 /// Radio: Husker Sports Network
It's game time
Pregame central
