 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live updates: Minnesota holds off Nebraska in last game of regular season, 24-17
View Comments
alert featured

Live updates: Minnesota holds off Nebraska in last game of regular season, 24-17

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Minnesota vs. Nebraska, 12.12

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez looks to throw down field against Minnesota in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Ready or not, the seventh game of an unprecedented Nebraska football season is here. Despite a 2-4 record, the Huskers still have a chance to vie for a .500 clip — and the first step is Senior Day vs. Minnesota.

The Golden Gophers come to Memorial Stadium depleted due to COVID-19, as reports indicate as many as 30 players could miss the game due to Big Ten protocols.

Follow our coverage in real time. 

Game info

11 a.m.   ///   Memorial Stadium   ///   TV: FS1   ///   Radio: Husker Sports Network

It's game time

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Pregame central

Pregame observations: Huskers may be down a starting specialist vs. Minnesota 

Watch: Three keys to a Husker win

Strange year, strange Senior Day, but a simple goal for Husker veterans: Beat Minnesota

Steven M. Sipple: Huskers absolutely should recall Gopher trouncing, and respond accordingly

Steven M. Sipple: Why a game pitting pair of 2-win teams feels so critical for the home team

Game On: Storylines, players and matchups to watch (plus a prediction) for Huskers vs. Gophers

No overnight transformation, but Huskers' WR group showing steady signs of progress in recent weeks

Eyeing a 'big-time breakout,' Ben Stille details four-year progression as Senior Day looms

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Fisher's comments on recruiting stands out from Tuesday conference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News