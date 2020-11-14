 Skip to main content
Live updates: The rout... is on? Williams' scoop and score gives Huskers 24-3 lead in first half
  • Updated
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.14

Husker fan cutouts fill the North Stadium stands before the team takes on Penn State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Nebraska vs. Penn State. Both teams are tired of talking about losses all week. One team is going to leave Memorial Stadium with its first win of the young season. Who will it be?

Follow our coverage.

Game info 

Penn State at Nebraska

11 a.m.   |   Memorial Stadium   |   TV: FS1   |   Radio: Husker Sports Network

It's game time

11:58 a.m. Oh, boy. Huskers are rolling. Deontai Williams sacks Clifford, strips the ball and picks it up for a house call to give Nebraska a 24-3 lead. There's still over 11 minutes left in the first half.

11:50 a.m. Hello, Zavier Betts. The former Bellevue West standout scores his first career college football touchdown on a fly sweep for 45 yards. That was impressive. Betts was moving. Huskers lead 17-3, early 2Q.

11:39 a.m. Penn State probes its way down the field down to the Nebraska 16, but the Blackshirts come up with a third-down stop to force a Nittany Lion field goal attempt, which Jake Pinegar makes from 33 yards out.

End of first quarter: Nebraska 10, Penn State 0

11 a.m. Penn State wins the toss and defers. Nebraska will start with the ball. Not going to have to wait long to see who lines up under center for Scott Frost's group.

11:09 a.m. It's Luke McCaffrey time. The redshirt freshman has the Huskers on the move, too, with impressive plays using his arm and legs. On third-and-10, he scampered 12 yards on a designed run. He capped off the 11-play, 75-yard drive with a touchdown on a QB sneak. How's that for a debut as a starter? Huskers lead 7-0.

11:20 a.m. Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt picks off Sean Clifford — and he has room to run. Taylor-Britt sets the Huskers up on the Nittany Lion 15-yard line, looking to extend their lead.

11:24 a.m. Ouch. Kade Warner drops a wide-open touchdown pass on third down. Nebraska has to settle for a field goal, which Connor Culp knocks through the uprights to give the Huskers a 10-0 lead with 6:14 left in the first quarter.

Pregame chatter

Pregame observations: McCaffrey works with top group; Jurgens, Stoll going through warmups; no sign of Manning

Video: How does Nebraska beat Penn State? Here are 3 keys to a Husker triumph

Pregame reads

Game On: Storylines, players and matchups to watch in Huskers vs. Nittany Lions

'When the bell's called, we have to answer': With significant test on deck, Blackshirts feel ready

Steven M. Sipple: Fox analyst Smith says Husker defense looks like 'completely different unit'

Frost: No decision yet on who will start at QB for the Huskers

Frost on the radio: Penalty? Take a lap; McKenzie Milton the future coach; NU happy with TE play

