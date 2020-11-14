Live updates: The rout... is on? Williams' scoop and score gives Huskers 24-3 lead in first half

Nebraska vs. Penn State. Both teams are tired of talking about losses all week. One team is going to leave Memorial Stadium with its first win of the young season. Who will it be?
Penn State at Nebraska
11 a.m. | Memorial Stadium | TV: FS1 | Radio: Husker Sports Network
11:58 a.m. Oh, boy. Huskers are rolling. Deontai Williams sacks Clifford, strips the ball and picks it up for a house call to give Nebraska a 24-3 lead. There's still over 11 minutes left in the first half.
🚨 SCOOP AND SCORE 🚨@HuskerFBNation comes up with ANOTHER big defensive play to extend their first half lead pic.twitter.com/bDuhhQclf3— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 14, 2020
11:50 a.m. Hello, Zavier Betts. The former Bellevue West standout scores his first career college football touchdown on a fly sweep for 45 yards. That was impressive. Betts was moving. Huskers lead 17-3, early 2Q.
⚡️⚡️ @zavierbetts1 hit the jets on this BIG TIME touchdown run for @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/xT6zL7PXnw— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 14, 2020
11:39 a.m. Penn State probes its way down the field down to the Nebraska 16, but the Blackshirts come up with a third-down stop to force a Nittany Lion field goal attempt, which Jake Pinegar makes from 33 yards out.
End of first quarter: Nebraska 10, Penn State 0
11 a.m. Penn State wins the toss and defers. Nebraska will start with the ball. Not going to have to wait long to see who lines up under center for Scott Frost's group.
11:09 a.m. It's Luke McCaffrey time. The redshirt freshman has the Huskers on the move, too, with impressive plays using his arm and legs. On third-and-10, he scampered 12 yards on a designed run. He capped off the 11-play, 75-yard drive with a touchdown on a QB sneak. How's that for a debut as a starter? Huskers lead 7-0.
11:20 a.m. Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt picks off Sean Clifford — and he has room to run. Taylor-Britt sets the Huskers up on the Nittany Lion 15-yard line, looking to extend their lead.
The @HuskerFBNation defense is on a different level so far today. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/VAUp2TITrn— Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) November 14, 2020
11:24 a.m. Ouch. Kade Warner drops a wide-open touchdown pass on third down. Nebraska has to settle for a field goal, which Connor Culp knocks through the uprights to give the Huskers a 10-0 lead with 6:14 left in the first quarter.
