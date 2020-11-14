Live updates: The rout... is on? Williams' scoop and score gives Huskers 24-3 lead in first half

End of first quarter: Nebraska 10, Penn State 0

11 a.m. Penn State wins the toss and defers. Nebraska will start with the ball. Not going to have to wait long to see who lines up under center for Scott Frost's group.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

11:09 a.m. It's Luke McCaffrey time. The redshirt freshman has the Huskers on the move, too, with impressive plays using his arm and legs. On third-and-10, he scampered 12 yards on a designed run. He capped off the 11-play, 75-yard drive with a touchdown on a QB sneak. How's that for a debut as a starter? Huskers lead 7-0.

11:20 a.m. Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt picks off Sean Clifford — and he has room to run. Taylor-Britt sets the Huskers up on the Nittany Lion 15-yard line, looking to extend their lead.

11:24 a.m. Ouch. Kade Warner drops a wide-open touchdown pass on third down. Nebraska has to settle for a field goal, which Connor Culp knocks through the uprights to give the Huskers a 10-0 lead with 6:14 left in the first quarter.