5:59: On a day where Nebraska is wearing uniforms to pay tribute to the Blackshirts reputation, the game is fittingly going to be settled by defense. Vedral entered for McCaffrey and the Huskers drive stalled in Indiana territory and resulted in a turnover on downs. Indiana takes over on its own 34 with 3:23 left in the game. Huskers with all three timeouts.
5:42 p.m. The Huskers needed to find an answer, and quickly. McCaffrey and the boys did just that, going 75 yards in six plays, as Robinson raced to a 4-yard rushing touchdown to trim the Indiana lead to 38-31 with 10:21 left.
Wan'Dale's getting it done today, and Nebraska's back within one score.@wanda1erobinson | @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/piH2IhtB7W— Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) October 26, 2019
5:32 p.m. McCaffrey finds Noa on a first-down pass but Noa is hit from behind and fumbles, and Indiana recovers and takes over at the Husker 43. Indiana then converts a fourth-and-8 in Nebraska's territory -- plus a late hit penalty -- and Stevie Scott punches it in to extend the Hoosiers lead to 38-24.
End of 3rd quarter: Indiana 31, Nebraska 24
5:17 p.m. Indiana benefits from a defense pass interference call on Nebraska defensive back Lamar Jackson to move the ball to the Husker 2, where the Hoosiers scored on the last play of the third quarter to take a 31-24 lead.
5:11 p.m. Welcome back, Barret. The kicker, who has missed every game this season due to injury, sunk a 30-yard field goal to knot the score 24-24. McCaffrey and Robinson were consistent contributors on that drive, as McCaffrey is up to 97 yards (43 rushing) while Robinson has 114 total yards.
4:54 p.m. Back and forth we go. Indiana takes advantage of Nebraska's inability to move the chains -- or punt the ball past midfield -- and reclaims the lead on David Ellis' 1-yard run. The Hoosiers also succeeded on a two-point conversion to take a 24-21 lead midway through the third.
4:48 p.m. Three Nebraska plays. Three runs to Wan'Dale Robinson. One punt. Robinson caught an option pass from McCaffrey on third-and-6 but is stopped two yards short.
... and Isaac Armstrong just gave Indiana prime field position with a 19-yard punt to the Husker 35.
4:47 p.m. Streak snapped. Entering Saturday, the Nebraska defense had allowed its last five opponent to score a total of 31 points in the first drive after the intermission. Indiana is forced to punt after briefly flirting with moving the ball into Huskers territory.
Oh, and by the way, Frost wasn't happy at halftime.
Halftime: Nebraska 21, Indiana 16
4:09 p.m. After Vedral went down with injury in the second quarter, the Huskers turned to true freshman Luke McCaffrey, who has only seen one collegiate snap prior to Saturday afternoon. McCaffrey architected a six-play drive that resulted in 74 yards and a 24-yard touchdown pass to Kanawai Noa. The Blackshirts set up the score with Alex Davis' interception to abruptly stall Indiana's drive on the Nebraska 21.
Luke McCaffrey's first career TD pass was a beaut. @mccaffrey_luke | @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/FSoD1kJGEn— Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) October 26, 2019
3:45 p.m. Nebraska's fast start is quickly dissipating. Vedral and the Huskers again marched into Indiana territory, where they converted a critical fourth-and-1 in the redzone. But an illegal formation penalty wiped out the play and forced Barret Pickering to attempt his first field goal of the season, a 32-yarder that sailed left of the target.
So that's a missed read one play before a fumble that turned a RZ possession into a TD the other way for Indiana, followed by a first-down-negating penalty that precedes a missed FG. Tough way to make a living for the #Huskers.— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) October 26, 2019
3:33 p.m. That was quick. The Hoosiers waste little time cashing in on the turnover, as Ramsey floats an 8-yard fade pass to Ty Fryfogle to help Indiana claim a 16-14 lead with 12 minutes until halftime.
3:31 p.m. In a game with little defensive resistance -- all four drives to open the game resulted in scores -- the Indiana defense makes the first big play, as Jamar Johnson stripped Vedral in the backfield and teammate Shamar Jones scooped the ball and turned upfield for 68 yards to thrust Indiana into a prime scoring opportunity on the Nebraska 8.
End of 1st quarter: Nebraska 14, Indiana 9
3:15 p.m. There have been three early touchdowns this afternoon -- and all three have been generated by quarterbacks using their legs. Indiana's Peyton Ramsey, who is starting in place of injured Michael Penix Jr., capped a seven-play drive with an 8-yard rushing score.
After Justus missed his first extra point attempt of the season, Nebraska leads 14-9 with three minutes left in the first quarter.
3:04 p.m. Nebraska couldn't ask for a better start offensively, or from Vedral. The second-string quarterback plunged in for his second rushing touchdown of the day to give the Huskers a 14-3 lead with just under seven minutes remaining in the opening period.
The Huskers benefitted from a trick play that featured Spielman receiving the ball on a reverse-handoff before lofting it to Vedral, who streaked from the quarterback position to make the catch for 22 yards plus a personal foul late-hit penalty on the Hoosiers.
TRICKERATION!— Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) October 26, 2019
A lot of talent touched the ball on this @HuskerFBNation highlight. pic.twitter.com/9amODYI2Vc
2:55 p.m. Indiana answers with a field goal. The Hoosiers converted a fourth-and-1 on the Nebraska 39 to allow Logan Justus' 22-yard kick.
2:43 p.m. The balloons are freed early. While it seemed as if Adrian Martinez was set to make his return at quarterback, Nebraska's Noah Vedral took the snaps on the opening drive, a crisp five-play series that generated 75 yards and resulted in Vedral's 4-yard rushing touchdown.
Vedral connected with JD Spielman for a 45-yard pass to set up the score.
Setting the table
Back in action. Coming off the first of two bye weeks this season, Nebraska looks to snap a sour stretch with a key matchup against Indiana at Memorial Stadium. The afternoon matinee has postseason implications for both teams, as the Huskers entered the week two wins away from bowl eligibility while Indiana (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) needs only one more 'W.'
Nebraska (4-3, 2-2) has stressed upping its physicality throughout the week -- and it will be vital for the Huskers to dig deep in the trenches to maintain Indiana's stout rushing attack led by Stevie Scott III. Both teams field uncertainty at quarterback and it will be intriguing to see who will be running their respective offenses.
Vitals
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. | TV: Big Ten Network | Radio: Listen here