Live updates: McCaffrey, Mazour score unanswered TDs to knot score at Memorial Stadium

3:52 p.m. Game on. The Blackshirts again tighten up to return the ball to the Nebraska offenses, which unleashes an effectively methodical 13-play drive that spanned 60 yards and was capped by a Wyatt Mazour touchdown run. Tie game, 24-24, with 32 seconds left in the third quarter.

3:38 p.m. McCaffrey time. The true freshman lofts his first pass of the game to an open JD Spielman for a 39-yard score, trimming the Iowa lead to 24-17 with eight minutes left in the third quarter. Hold everything.

Halftime: Iowa 24, Nebraska 10

2:41 p.m. What a wild first half. Any time Nebraska threatened to squeak back into content, Iowa shuts the door, the final blow being a redzone interception by Martinez.

2:34 p.m. There are few words. Just as Nebraska squeaks within one score, Iowa's Smith-Marsette takes the ensuing kickoff back to the house re-inflate the score to two possessions at 24-10. This is eerily similar to the Wisconsin game, where the Huskers took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter before Wisconsin returned the kickoff for a TD.