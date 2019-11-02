11:35 p.m. Purdue is unable to respond to the Huskers touchdown -- and NU is unable to capitalize and strengthen its lead, as Wan'Dale Robinson spun past a defender for a first down before the drive ultimately stalled. Huskers lead 7-0 with 4:31 left in the opening period.
11:24 p.m. Touchdown, Huskers. Dedrick Mills punches it in from 2 yards out to give Nebraska a 7-0 advantage. Martinez made a key play to keep the drive alive on fourth down, eluding a Purdue defender and rifling a 34-yard strike to Kanawai Noa to send NU to the Boilermaker 2-yard line.
11:11 p.m. The consensus around Nebraska camp this week is that the team's defense needs to play better on third downs. The Blackshirts shine in their first opportunity of the afternoon, stopping the Boilermakers a yard short from moving the sticks on third-and-5 to force a punt.
11:08 p.m. Nebraska's first play from scrimmage is a play-action pass slightly overthrown by Adrian Martinez but JD Spielman corrals it with one hand for a 40-yard gain. But the Huskers are stifled on third-and-3 and elect to punt from the Purdue 39.
Setting the table
Mention October around a Nebraska football fan, and it may warrant an audible groan. The month started by slapping a makeshift bandage on the wound created by Ohio State's nationally-broadcasted visit with a gritty win against Northwestern, and quickly spiraled downward with back-to-back losses to Minnesota and Indiana.
Last week's loss to the Hoosiers sent the Huskers camp into peak frustration, eliciting questions about the team's culture as emotional episodes led to double-sided apologies exchanged between NU head coach Scott Frost and his players.
A matinee with Purdue brings new life. It's a new day. Cliche? Sure. But the reality nonetheless. A win against a beatable Boilermakers team pulls the Huskers within a single game of clinching bowl eligibility, and, (almost) more importantly, has the potential to send a much-needed jolt into the Huskers locker room.
Vitals
Kickoff: 11 a.m. | TV: FOX | Listen here