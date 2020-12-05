Live updates: Liewer's first career TD gives Huskers 27-10 lead in first half

12:12 p.m. The Huskers answer Purdue's TD drive with one of their own. Adrian Martinez to Wyatt Liewer from 10 yards out. Wan'Dale Robinson made plays on that drive and is up to 81 yards receiving today.

12:03 p.m. The Boilermakers have their first touchdown of the day. 20-yard pass from Plummer to Doerue, and Nebraska's lead is trimmed to 20-10 in the second quarter.

11:48 a.m. Connor Culp showing off the boot. 49-yard field goal is good.

11:43 a.m. Purdue is on the board. 45-yard field goal from JD Dellinger is good.

11:30 a.m. No touchdown this time, but the Huskers are on the board again. This time it's Connor Culp's 25-yard field goal. 17-0.

11:16 a.m. In a flash, Nebraska is up 14 points. Adrian Martinez's 13-yard scramble on third down gave the Huskers a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. A good Cam Taylor-Britt punt return paired with a Purdue sideline interference penalty to give Scott Frost's group the ball on the Purdue 17-yard line.