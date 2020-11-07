Live updates: Late drive comes up short as Huskers fall to Northwestern, 21-13

After an unexpected Saturday away from the field last week, the Husker football team is back in action.
Nebraska vs. Northwestern. Is another close game in the cards? Follow our coverage.
Game info
Nebraska at Northwestern
11 a.m. | Ryan Field | TV: BTN | Radio: Husker Sports Network
Game time
11:09 a.m. The Huskers, who won the coin toss and elected to receive, saw their opening drive sputter on the Northwestern 40. Back-to-back penalties forced the Huskers into a third-and-18. NU punts.
11:13 a.m. Northwestern is on the board. Drake Anderson takes a run 41 yards to the end zone. Wildcats lead 7-0.
11:21 a.m. Nebraska goes three-and-out. Another offensive penalty to open the drive. That's the third flag on the Husker OL.
11:35 a.m. The Wildcats string together a drive but miss a 42-yard field goal. Charlie Kubander's kick goes wide right.
11:46 a.m. Connor Culp connects on a 38-yard field goal to get the Huskers on the board. Nebraska trails 7-3 in the opening moments of the second quarter.
11:51 a.m. Interception! Myles Farmer intercepts Peyton Ramsey on a deflected pass. The Huskers' first forced turnover of the season comes at a good time.
11:55 a.m. Connor Culp again, this time from 36 yards. Not a touchdown, but the Huskers get points off the turnover. Northwestern leads 7-6 with 8:54 left in the second quarter.
12:01 p.m. Nebraska forces a three-and-out. Nick Henrich shined on that possession. Steven M. Sipple tweets it feels like the Huskers are slowly gaining momentum.
12:10 p.m. Not this time for Connor Culp. He misses the 38-yard kick wide right. There are groans about the Huskers electing for a QB draw on third-and-long.
12:17 p.m. Hello, Myles Farmer. He intercepts his second pass of the day and takes it all the way inside the Northwestern 5.
12:18 p.m. Dedrick Mills wastes little time cashing in on Farmer's interception with a 3-yard run. Big boy football up front.
12:58 p.m. Wildcats back on top. Northwestern returned the second-half kickoff 40 yards, and later John Raine caught a two-yard pass on a play action to give Northwestern a 14-13 lead over the Huskers.
1:25 p.m. Adrian Martinez throws an interception in the end zone. We'll let our Parker Gabriel describe it: "Terrible decision by Adrian Martinez there. Had the TE early, saw it late, threw it back to the middle late. A big no-no results in a costly interception."
... but the Blackshirts hang tough and force a three-and-out.
1:42 p.m. Luke McCaffrey took the reins at quarterback and the Huskers attempted a flea flicker that went for negative yardage and eventually forced a punt.
Then, the NU coverage team allowed a 30-plus yard punt return. Northwestern capitalized on a Riley Lees TD run to extend its lead to 21-13 in the fourth quarter.
1:53 p.m. A Northwestern pass interference call puts Nebraska on the Wildcat 2, but Luke McCaffrey throws an interception on a tipped pass and the Wildcats take over, leading 21-13 with under six minutes left in the game.
2:12 p.m. Nebraska gets down the field but Luke McCaffrey's fourth-down pass in the end zone is incomplete with 1 second left. Northwestern will win 21-13.
Pregame chatter
Parker Gabriel reports Nebraska's starting center Cameron Jurgens is dealing with an injury that could prevent him from playing against Northwestern.
