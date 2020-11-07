Live updates: Late drive comes up short as Huskers fall to Northwestern, 21-13

11:46 a.m. Connor Culp connects on a 38-yard field goal to get the Huskers on the board. Nebraska trails 7-3 in the opening moments of the second quarter.

11:51 a.m. Interception! Myles Farmer intercepts Peyton Ramsey on a deflected pass. The Huskers' first forced turnover of the season comes at a good time.

11:55 a.m. Connor Culp again, this time from 36 yards. Not a touchdown, but the Huskers get points off the turnover. Northwestern leads 7-6 with 8:54 left in the second quarter.

12:01 p.m. Nebraska forces a three-and-out. Nick Henrich shined on that possession. Steven M. Sipple tweets it feels like the Huskers are slowly gaining momentum.

12:10 p.m. Not this time for Connor Culp. He misses the 38-yard kick wide right. There are groans about the Huskers electing for a QB draw on third-and-long.

12:17 p.m. Hello, Myles Farmer. He intercepts his second pass of the day and takes it all the way inside the Northwestern 5.