Live updates: Last-second FG sinks Nebraska in critical Black Friday battle
Live updates: Last-second FG sinks Nebraska in critical Black Friday battle

Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29

Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (right) smiles after scoring on an interception from Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley in the second quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

4:56 p.m. Iowa gets down the field and sinks a 46-yard field goal to seal the game. Hawkeyes win 27-24. Heartbreak in Lincoln. 

4:30 p.m. Wow. After it appeared Nebraska squandered its chances for a go-ahead score with a brutal 3-and-out, the Husker defense strikes again, this time forcing a fumble near midfield. The NU offense takes over, tied 24-24, with 2 minutes left in regulation.

3:52 p.m. Game on. The Blackshirts again tighten up to return the ball to the Nebraska offenses, which unleashes an effectively methodical 13-play drive that spanned 60 yards and was capped by a Wyatt Mazour touchdown run. Tie game, 24-24, with 32 seconds left in the third quarter. 

3:38 p.m. McCaffrey time. The true freshman lofts his first pass of the game to an open JD Spielman for a 39-yard score, trimming the Iowa lead to 24-17 with eight minutes left in the third quarter. Hold everything. 

Halftime: Iowa 24, Nebraska 10

2:41 p.m. What a wild first half. Any time Nebraska threatened to squeak back into content, Iowa shuts the door, the final blow being a redzone interception by Martinez.

2:34 p.m. There are few words. Just as Nebraska squeaks within one score, Iowa's Smith-Marsette takes the ensuing kickoff back to the house re-inflate the score to two possessions at 24-10. This is eerily similar to the Wisconsin game, where the Huskers took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter before Wisconsin returned the kickoff for a TD. 

2:31 p.m. It felt more and more like the Nebraska defense would have to make a significant play to help keep the team afloat before halftime. Here it is. 

JoJo Domann tips a ball thrown by Nate Stanley, and Cam Taylor-Britt corrals it and takes the other way for a touchdown. Hawkeyes 17, Huskers 10, 8:54 left in the first half. There is energy in Memorial Stadium once again. 

2:22 p.m. The Blackshirts finally showed some restraint in limiting a strong Iowa drive to a field goal, as Keith Duncan ties a career best with a 49-yard strike to extend the Hawkeye lead to 17-3, early second quarter. 

End of 1st quarter: Iowa 14, Nebraska 3

2:04 p.m. The talk of the week has been containing Iowa's rushing attack. Not an ideal start from that standpoint. Tyler Goodson finds a large seam through the right side of the line of scrimmage and bursts through the hole, scampering away for a 55-yard touchdown. 

For reference, Iowa averages 131.7 yards on the ground per game. It has 122 as three minutes still remain in the opening period. 

1:59 p.m. The trick plays are flying early at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers ran a "Philly Special" that saw JD Spielman misfire on a pass to Adrian Martinez. Yes, a receiver was throwing to a quarterback, and, Martinez was wide open for at least 20 yards, had the duo been able to connect. 

Don't worry, though, Matt Waldoch, club soccer turned football roster walk-on sensation, drains a 41-yard field goal to trim Iowa's lead to 7-3 with 4:03 left in the first quarter. 

1:41 p.m. After a pair of 3-and-outs to open the game, Iowa draws first blood on a nifty reverse play that sent Ihmir Smith-Marsette into space and into the end zone for a 45-yard score. Excellent call by the Hawkeyes. 

Setting the table

Well, this is it. And, no that isn't dramatics. Nebraska will play for a chance to extend its season with a Black Friday visit from Iowa. 

The optics are simple. If the Huskers lose, the seasons ends, while a win pushes Nebraska into a bowl game. 

Keep it here for live updates. 

Vitals

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m.  |  TV: BTN  | Listen here

Time to link up 

Steven M. Sipple: Nebraska should crave Iowa's stability; that doesn't mean Huskers can't win

Legacy of Husker senior class, like the fate of this season, remains TBD headed into Black Friday

Game On: A closer look at Iowa vs. Nebraska

Husker Extra hot topic: What does Nebraska have to do to beat Iowa Friday?

