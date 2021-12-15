Live updates: It's Signing Day! Your one-stop for the Huskers, who are set to welcome a new class

Also, don't miss our recruiting board, which you can scroll through and click on individual prospects to learn more about who might be coming to Lincoln.

OK, here we go:

Four-star defensive back Jaeden Gould (Oradell, New Jersey) was the last member of the high school class to verbally commit before National Signing Day and he was the first to turn in his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday morning.

Remember, players can finalize their signing at 7 a.m. in whatever time zone they're in, so the early action will come from the East Coast and move progressively West.

Here's a running list of the guys who have turned in their NLIs:

DB Jaeden Gould (Oradell, New Jersey)

WR Victor Jones Jr. (Orlando, Florida)

TE Chase Androff (Lakeville, Minn.)

ILB Ernest Hausmann (Columbus)