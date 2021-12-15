Live updates: It's Signing Day! Your one-stop for the Huskers, who are set to welcome a new class

Happy National Signing Day. Yes, it's the start of the "early" signing period, but as 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong told our Chris Basnett, this day is the "real signing day."
Yes, it's going to be different than usual. The Huskers are set to welcome in a small class, and there are other variables to consider — and Parker Gabriel spells it out in a full preview.
Remember, this isn't the only chance for the Huskers to add to its ranks. Yes, the transfer portal. Ron Brown chatted with Steven M. Sipple about how he and Husker staffers navigate the portal, which he compared to "rush hour."
Check back here throughout the day for updates, including signings, photos, comments from Nebraska coach Scott Frost and maybe a surprise or two.
Also, don't miss our recruiting board, which you can scroll through and click on individual prospects to learn more about who might be coming to Lincoln.
OK, here we go:
Four-star defensive back Jaeden Gould (Oradell, New Jersey) was the last member of the high school class to verbally commit before National Signing Day and he was the first to turn in his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday morning.
Remember, players can finalize their signing at 7 a.m. in whatever time zone they're in, so the early action will come from the East Coast and move progressively West.
Here's a running list of the guys who have turned in their NLIs:
DB Jaeden Gould (Oradell, New Jersey)
WR Victor Jones Jr. (Orlando, Florida)
TE Chase Androff (Lakeville, Minn.)
ILB Ernest Hausmann (Columbus)
* One player, meanwhile, who is not expected to sign with Nebraska on Wednesday is receiver Grant Page (Boulder, Colorado). Page's communication level with the staff has dropped off in recent weeks and both major recruiting sites reported that he visited SMU over the weekend. So, anything can happen, but Nebraska may be looking elsewhere for a receiver during the early signing period.