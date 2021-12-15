Live updates: It's Signing Day! NU has 11 expected signatures. Here's who to keep an eye on now

Happy National Signing Day. Yes, it's the start of the "early" signing period, but as 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong told our Chris Basnett, this day is the "real signing day."

Yes, it's going to be different than usual. The Huskers are set to welcome in a small class, and there are other variables to consider — and Parker Gabriel spells it out in a full preview.

Remember, this isn't the only chance for the Huskers to add to its ranks. Yes, the transfer portal. Ron Brown chatted with Steven M. Sipple about how he and Husker staffers navigate the portal, which he compared to "rush hour."