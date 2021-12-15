Live updates: It's Signing Day! NU has 11 expected signatures. Here's who to keep an eye on now

Happy National Signing Day. Yes, it's the start of the "early" signing period, but as 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong told our Chris Basnett, this day is the "real signing day."
Yes, it's going to be different than usual. The Huskers are set to welcome in a small class, and there are other variables to consider — and Parker Gabriel spells it out in a full preview.
Remember, this isn't the only chance for the Huskers to add to its ranks. Yes, the transfer portal. Ron Brown chatted with Steven M. Sipple about how he and Husker staffers navigate the portal, which he compared to "rush hour."
Check back here throughout the day for updates, including signings, photos, comments from Nebraska coach Scott Frost and maybe a surprise or two.
Also, don't miss our recruiting board, which you can scroll through and click on individual prospects to learn more about who might be coming to Lincoln.
OK, here we go:
Four-star defensive back Jaeden Gould (Oradell, New Jersey) was the last member of the high school class to verbally commit before National Signing Day and he was the first to turn in his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday morning.
As of 9:20 a.m., all 11 of Nebraska's expected signees had their National Letters of Intent finalized. That list is below, followed by the announcements to keep an eye on through the rest of the day on Wednesday.
CB Jaeden Gould (Oradell, New Jersey)
WR Victor Jones Jr. (Orlando, Florida)
TE Chase Androff (Lakeville, Minn.)
ILB Ernest Hausmann (Columbus)
ILB Gage Stenger (Millard South)
CB Malcolm Hartzog Jr. (Prentiss, Miss.)
OLB Jake Appleget (Lincoln Southeast)
QB Richard Torres (San Antonio, Texas)
S Jalil Martin (Chicago)
S DeShon Singleton (Hutchinson C.C.)
DL Brodie Tagaloa (San Francisco)
WR Movement: One player, meanwhile, who did not sign with Nebraska on Wednesday is receiver Grant Page (Boulder, Colorado).
Page, according to both major recruiting sites, visited SMU over the weekend. However, hometown Colorado swept in and landed Page's signature at the last minute. The school announced his signing on Wednesday morning.
Nebraska is in the mix for other high school receivers, including three-star DeColdest Crawford (Shreveport, La.). Crawford was originally verbally committed to LSU, but decommitted after Mickey Joseph was named the new receivers coach at Nebraska. Crawford has other options as well, and is expected to make his decision during the early signing period, perhaps on Friday morning.
Other announcements to watch: There are four other recruitments to watch closely on Wednesday that the Huskers appear to be a factor in.
OL Justin Evans-Jenkins (Irvington, N.J.)
DL Ben Roberts (Salt Lake City)
RB Emmett Johnson (Minneapolis)
DB Nathan Vail (Kennesaw, Ga.)