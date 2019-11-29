Live updates: Taylor-Britt's pick-6 restores life to Memorial Stadium, pulls Huskers within a score of Iowa

2:31 p.m. It felt more and more like the Nebraska defense would have to make a significant play to help keep the team afloat before halftime. Here it is.
JoJo Domann tips a ball thrown by Nate Stanley, and Cam Taylor-Britt corrals it and takes the other way for a touchdown. Hawkeyes 17, Huskers 10, 8:54 left in the first half. There is energy in Memorial Stadium once again.
2:22 p.m. The Blackshirts finally showed some restraint in limiting a strong Iowa drive to a field goal, as Keith Duncan ties a career best with a 49-yard strike to extend the Hawkeye lead to 17-3, early second quarter.
End of 1st quarter: Iowa 14, Nebraska 3
2:04 p.m. The talk of the week has been containing Iowa's rushing attack. Not an ideal start from that standpoint. Tyler Goodson finds a large seam through the right side of the line of scrimmage and bursts through the hole, scampering away for a 55-yard touchdown.
For reference, Iowa averages 131.7 yards on the ground per game. It has 122 as three minutes still remain in the opening period.
1:59 p.m. The trick plays are flying early at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers ran a "Philly Special" that saw JD Spielman misfire on a pass to Adrian Martinez. Yes, a receiver was throwing to a quarterback, and, Martinez was wide open for at least 20 yards, had the duo been able to connect.
Don't worry, though, Matt Waldoch, club soccer turned football roster walk-on sensation, drains a 41-yard field goal to trim Iowa's lead to 7-3 with 4:03 left in the first quarter.
1:41 p.m. After a pair of 3-and-outs to open the game, Iowa draws first blood on a nifty reverse play that sent Ihmir Smith-Marsette into space and into the end zone for a 45-yard score. Excellent call by the Hawkeyes.
Setting the table
Well, this is it. And, no that isn't dramatics. Nebraska will play for a chance to extend its season with a Black Friday visit from Iowa.
The optics are simple. If the Huskers lose, the seasons ends, while a win pushes Nebraska into a bowl game.
Keep it here for live updates.
Vitals
Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. | TV: BTN | Listen here