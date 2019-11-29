Live updates: Taylor-Britt's pick-6 restores life to Memorial Stadium, pulls Huskers within a score of Iowa

2:31 p.m. It felt more and more like the Nebraska defense would have to make a significant play to help keep the team afloat before halftime. Here it is.

JoJo Domann tips a ball thrown by Nate Stanley, and Cam Taylor-Britt corrals it and takes the other way for a touchdown. Hawkeyes 17, Huskers 10, 8:54 left in the first half. There is energy in Memorial Stadium once again.

2:22 p.m. The Blackshirts finally showed some restraint in limiting a strong Iowa drive to a field goal, as Keith Duncan ties a career best with a 49-yard strike to extend the Hawkeye lead to 17-3, early second quarter.

End of 1st quarter: Iowa 14, Nebraska 3

2:04 p.m. The talk of the week has been containing Iowa's rushing attack. Not an ideal start from that standpoint. Tyler Goodson finds a large seam through the right side of the line of scrimmage and bursts through the hole, scampering away for a 55-yard touchdown.

For reference, Iowa averages 131.7 yards on the ground per game. It has 122 as three minutes still remain in the opening period.