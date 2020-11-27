Live updates: Huskers, Hawkeyes tied 20-20 as game enters fourth quarter

One way to shake off a stinging loss is to win the next game. All the better if it happens to be against a border rival.

The Huskers have a chance to bounce back in a major way with a trip to Iowa City to take on the Hawkeyes at noon. The matchup marks the 10th consecutive time the two teams have met on the day after Thanksgiving.

Game info

Noon /// Kinnick Stadium /// TV: Fox /// Radio: Husker Sports Network

It's game time

2:33 p.m. Iowa starting to get it going on offense, particularly in the run game, where it is starting to find holes in the Husker defense that were not there in the opening 30 minutes of play. Feels like a good time for the Blackshirts to force another turnover.

2:27 p.m. Huskers go three-and-out. After the punt, Iowa takes over at its own 40 with a chance to take the lead. 3:58 left in the third quarter. First time this afternoon that Nebraska does not move the chains on a drive.