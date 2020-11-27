Live updates: Iowa forces late turnover to upend Nebraska, 26-20

One way to shake off a stinging loss is to win the next game. All the better if it happens to be against a border rival.
The Huskers have a chance to bounce back in a major way with a trip to Iowa City to take on the Hawkeyes at noon. The matchup marks the 10th consecutive time the two teams have met on the day after Thanksgiving.
Game info
Noon /// Kinnick Stadium /// TV: Fox /// Radio: Husker Sports Network
It's game time
3:19 p.m. Adrian Martinez is hit and fumbles, recovered by Iowa. Hawkeyes will win this one, 26-20. The Hawkeyes have won this matchup six straight times.
3:15 p.m. Clank. Keith Duncan's 51-yard field goal hits the crossbar and spirals out. Nebraska takes over with a chance to win the game. Needs to go 68 yards for the potential game-winning touchdown.
3:02 p.m. Luke McCaffrey starts the drive for the Huskers and moves the chains with help from Rahmir Johnson. Then Nebraska switches to Adrian Martinez and a false start and sack add up to a Husker punt.
Iowa takes over possession on its own 35-yard line with a 26-20 lead, 5:37 left in the game.
2:55 p.m. Blackshirts rise to the occasion. Iowa has to settle for another field goal, and player of the game nominee Keith Duncan makes his fourth field goal of the game. He's made kicks from 32 (twice), 48 and now 37.
2:51 p.m. Devastating turn of events for Nebraska. Blackshirts force a potentially pivotal three-and-out, but Cam Taylor-Britt muffs the punt and Iowa recovers in Husker territory. Brace yourself for Steven M. Sipple's special teams grade in his forthcoming report card.
2:45 p.m. Huskers have to punt again. Adrian Martinez ripped off a 30-yard run that would have put Nebraska in the red zone, but a Bryce Benhart holding penalty negates the play and effectively stalls a critical drive.
2:40 p.m. Ear muffs, everyone. We've got a scalding hot mic on Scott Frost, who is, let's say, advocating for a false start on Iowa's go-ahead field goal to claim a 23-20 lead early in the fourth quarter. Keith Duncan has been big today for the Hawkeyes.
2:37 p.m. End of third quarter: Nebraska 20, Iowa 20.
2:33 p.m. Iowa starting to get it going on offense, particularly in the run game, where it is starting to find holes in the Husker defense that were not there in the opening 30 minutes of play. Feels like a good time for the Blackshirts to force another turnover.
2:27 p.m. Huskers go three-and-out. After the punt, Iowa takes over at its own 40 with a chance to take the lead. 3:58 left in the third quarter. First time this afternoon that Nebraska does not move the chains on a drive.
2:17 p.m. As expected, Iowa not going away easy. The Hawkeyes convert a big fourth down to keep the drive alive, and Mekhi Sargent's nifty cutback on a 2-yard run evens the score at 20 points with 5:47 left in the third.
2:02 p.m. A smooth-looking drive for the Huskers, who claim their first lead of the game on Rahmir Johnson's 12-yard rushing score. Adrian Martinez completed passes to four different players on 8-play, 75-yard drive.
1:37 p.m. Halftime: Nebraska 13, Iowa 13.
1:32 p.m. Touchdown, Huskers. Adrian Martinez's QB sneak from 1 yard out crosses the pylon as Nebraska finds the tying score with less than 30 seconds left before halftime. We have a game in Iowa City.
1:32 p.m. Touchdown, Huskers. Adrian Martinez's QB sneak from 1 yard out crosses the pylon as Nebraska finds the tying score with less than 30 seconds left before halftime. We have a game in Iowa City.
1:28 p.m. What a catch by Austin Allen. He reels in a ball over his head and somehow gets his left toe down for a first down to the Iowa 18. Nebraska converts a third-and-23. Fox broadcast crew convinced it wasn't a catch.
1:26 p.m. Center Cameron Jurgens is pulled from the game mid-drive after his fourth bad snap of the game. It went for a loss of 19 yards. It came at a bad time (is there a good time?) as the Huskers were driving into Iowa territory. Matt Farniok takes over at center, Boe Wilson at right guard.
1:16 p.m. Keith Duncan makes a 33-yard field goal to extend Iowa's lead to 13-6 with 3:48 left in the first half. As our Parker Gabriel points out, a big stretch is coming up for the Huskers.
Duncan hits from 33 after the timeout and Iowa leads the #Huskers 13-6 with 3:48 to go before halftime.— Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) November 27, 2020
Key stretch upcoming. Nebraska starts the second half with the ball.
1:11 p.m. Not great. Nebraska forces Iowa into a second-and-21 situation, but an 11-yard rush and Deontai Williams' pass interference penalty moves the chains for the Hawkeyes to the Nebraska 22.
1:01 p.m. Nebraska forced to settle for another field goal. Huskers moved the sticks once on a sweet play design to Alante Brown, who took a reverse 18 yards.
Connor Culp's 39-yard field goal is good. Huskers trim deficit to 10-6 with 9:42 left before halftime.
12:55 p.m. Stand up, Blackshirts. Dicaprio Bootle comes down with his first career interception. Nebraska had pressure on Spencer Petras, who makes an ill-advised throw scrambling out of the pocket.
Huskers take over on Iowa's 42-yard line.
12:55 p.m. Stand up, Blackshirts. Dicaprio Bootle comes down with his first career interception. Nebraska had pressure on Spencer Petras, who makes an ill-advised throw scrambling out of the pocket.

Huskers take over on Iowa's 42-yard line.
12:49 p.m. Nebraska's inability to score touchdowns in the red zone rears up again, as a promising drive culminates in Connor Culp's 31-yard field goal. Huskers tried an inside run on third-and-7 that went for 1 yard.
Iowa leads 10-3, 12:35 left before halftime.
12:44 p.m. Luke McCaffrey is now in at quarterback, and the Huskers are on the move. His 21-yard rush has Nebraska on the Iowa 36 as the first quarter ends with the Hawkeyes leading 10-0.
12:39 p.m. Touchdown, Iowa. The Hawkeyes' rushing game was a popular talking point all week, but it's the pass that is hurting Nebraska so far. Iowa had 95 passing yards, 10 rushing. Kirk Ferentz's team taking advantage of favorable field position on its two scoring drives.
12:31 p.m. The Huskers dig out of their own 2-yard line and move the chains once, but Iowa's Charlie Jones rips off a 31-yard return to set the Hawkeyes up at at the Nebraska 46. Net of 11 yards on the punt.
12:24 p.m. A strong hold by the Husker defense, which forces Iowa from the Nebraska 37-yard line. Hawkeyes converted a third-and-11, but Nebraska hunkered down from there.
The bad news: Tory Taylor's punt travels to the Nebraska 2.
12:17 p.m. Cameron Jurgens with two erratic snaps, which lead to a pair of sacks. Nebraska forced to punt on fourth-and-22. Wan'Dale Robinson ran for a 12-yard gain on the first play, but the Huskers struggled from there.
12:12 p.m. The Hawkeyes march down to the red zone on the first possession of the game, but the Huskers hold Iowa to a 32-yard field goal from Keith Duncan.
