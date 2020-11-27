Live updates: Iowa forces late turnover to upend Nebraska, 26-20

Iowa takes over possession on its own 35-yard line with a 26-20 lead, 5:37 left in the game.

2:55 p.m. Blackshirts rise to the occasion. Iowa has to settle for another field goal, and player of the game nominee Keith Duncan makes his fourth field goal of the game. He's made kicks from 32 (twice), 48 and now 37.

2:51 p.m. Devastating turn of events for Nebraska. Blackshirts force a potentially pivotal three-and-out, but Cam Taylor-Britt muffs the punt and Iowa recovers in Husker territory. Brace yourself for Steven M. Sipple's special teams grade in his forthcoming report card.

2:45 p.m. Huskers have to punt again. Adrian Martinez ripped off a 30-yard run that would have put Nebraska in the red zone, but a Bryce Benhart holding penalty negates the play and effectively stalls a critical drive.

2:40 p.m. Ear muffs, everyone. We've got a scalding hot mic on Scott Frost, who is, let's say, advocating for a false start on Iowa's go-ahead field goal to claim a 23-20 lead early in the fourth quarter. Keith Duncan has been big today for the Hawkeyes.

2:37 p.m. End of third quarter: Nebraska 20, Iowa 20.