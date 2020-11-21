Live updates: Illinois beats Nebraska, 41-23

11:49 a.m. Touchdown, Illini. Illinois having its way on third downs this afternoon. Brandon Peters finds Josh Imatorbhebhe on a 28-yard pass over Dicaprio Bootle's coverage.

Nebraska trails 21-7 with 13 minutes left in the first half.

11:43 a.m. End of first quarter. A forgettable one for the home team. Illinois leads 14-7.

11:37 a.m. Nebraska turns it over. No controversy on this one. Cam Jurgens' fourth-down snap sails over Luke McCaffrey's head, who scoops the ball and tries to make a play but his pass is intercepted. Leading 14-7, Illinois takes over on its own 35 with 2:32 left in the first quarter. It's worth noting McCaffrey had two errant passes on potential "chunk" plays for the Huskers, an area the group places plenty of emphasis on.

11:29 a.m. Back and forth we go. Illinois reclaims the lead on another Chase Brown rushing touchdown. His 35-yard run down to the Husker 2-yard line set up the score. Illini having success on the ground.

14-7, Illinois, with 5:39 left in the first period.