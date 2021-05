Remember the virtual Spring Game last season, where past Huskers "played" in a simulated video game?

Yeah, not this time.

The gates at Memorial Stadium are open, and Nebraska is expecting over 30,000 people to take in the annual scrimmage. Pardon the cliché, but there's excitement in the air.

If you're not at the stadium, kick back and follow along with us while you watch the game on TV (Big Ten Network) or listen on the radio (Husker Sports Network).

The event is set for a 1 p.m. start.